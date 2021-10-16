Members Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, conducted multiple factional state congresses at different venues in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, the congress at the state secretariat of the party at Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu, was still ongoing as the delegates were still casting their votes.

The congress is being supervised by members of the Enugu State Congress Committe led by Akania Jonathan. They were sent to the state by the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

In his speech, the outgoing caretaker commitee chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye, thanked the party faithful for the support they gave to him while in office.

He said it was unfortunate that some people gathered at private properties to organise parallel congresses and commended the delegates for not being distracted.

Nwoye further expressed dismay that some people who entered the party from the PDP have continued to cause crisis in the party instead of promoting unity.

Those contesting for the chairmanship of the party in the ongoing congress at the secretariat of the party are Alphonsus Ude, Benso Eze and Charles Chukwu.

Meanwhile, a factional congress was conducted outside the state secretariat and surpervised by a committee led by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

It was gathered that the faction recorded a near 100 percent consensus arrangement for almost all the positions but the chairmanship position was contested by Chief Ugo Agballah and General JOJ Okoloagu.

Agballah defeated his rival for the state factional chairmanship position.

In his speech, Agballah thanked party members for the huge confidence reposed in him and enjoined party members to close ranks and in one voice serve quit notice to the PDP’s hold on governance in the state.

It was also gathered that another factional congress was ongoing as of the time of filing this report in a location yet to identified.