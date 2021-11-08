There has been confusion following alleged arrest of a Nigerian Air Force personnel, Sergeant Torsabo Solomon, over the August 24, 2021 attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, by bandits.

Recall that the bandits had in the early hours of August 24 attacked the NDA’s permanent site, killing two officers and abducted another who was latet rescued after three weeks in kidnappers’ den.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, could not be reached via his mobile phone and WhatsApp to confirm the report.

The PRO, NAF Base Yola, Adamawa State, Squadron Leader E. Bayem, speaking with LEADERSHIP said he was not privy to such information.

He said the Command or the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) will update the general public if the need arises.

“It is not authentic, it is baseless. Nothing like that, just as you have read it, we have also seen it but we are not aware of such. When we have anything we’ll put it on our official handle,” he said.

Meanwhile, military sources said the military has been carrying out discrete investigation since the security breach on the premier military academy.

A military source told LEADERSHIP that the report could be true as “there is no smoke without fire”.

The report said: “Sgt Solomon is attached to 153 Base Support Group, BSG ( Airforce Comprehensive School Yola, Adamawa state)

“His Base Commander is reported to have ordered his arrest on the request of the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), after preliminary investigations indicted him over the bandits’ attack on the Academy two months ago.

“The accused was conveyed in an Airforce military plane from Yola to the Academy, Kaduna for further interrogation.”