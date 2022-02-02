In what could best be described as a damage control, the Commandant -general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defencw Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has frowned at a decision of the Oyo State Command of the Corps, withdrawing operatives attached to a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller.

The leadership of the Corps, in a statement by its director, public relations, DCC Odumosu Olusola, dismissed as unauthorised and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, the letter sent to Hon. Peller, dated Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and signed by the head of administration, Oyo State Command, Sotito Igbalawole

The statement reads in part, “Not only did the officer in question lacked the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance. The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with a compliment of necessary courtesies to the Honourable Member.”

In A Fight-back, NSCDC Withdraws Security Aides Of Lawmaker Who Wants Agency Scrapped

ADVERTISEMENT

News that the NSCDC withdrew its personnel attached to the Member of House of Representatives representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller ,on grounds of “urgent national need” on the CG’s directive had hit the internet, attracting condemnation to what many described as immature and a fight back at the lawmaker.

LEADERSHIP had reported that the recall of the personnel was not unconnected with the introduction of a Bill by Peller, proposing to scrap the NSCDC and merge it with the Nigeria Police Force.

The proposed legislation was titled National Security And Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Transition) Bill 2022, which passed the first reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Bill seeks to repeal the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (Amendment) Act 2007, establish a transition management committee to superintend over the NSCDC, develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of assets and personnel of the corps to the Nigeria Police, and other related matters.

ADVERTISEMENT