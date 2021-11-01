There was chaos at the premises of the Plateau State House of Assembly in Jos, the state capital, as people suspected to be thugs forced their way into the premises apparently to stop lawmakers from holding a sitting.

Security operatives deployed to the House of Assembly were taken by surprise when the intruders made their way through the back of the House to stop the embattled speaker, Nuhu Abok, and some members of the House from going ahead with any proceeding.

This development led to a clash between youths suspected to be pro- Abok, who were earlier protesting outside the Assembly complex and another group supporting the supposedly new speaker of the House.

In the ensuing pandemonium, the entrance door to the chamber and windows were destroyed by the rampaging youths before the intervention of the security personnel to restore order.

Thereafter, the security operatives moved in to forestall further breakdown of law and order as they ordered everyone out of the complex. Those who refused to leave were tear gassed while so many others scampered for safety.

However, the roads leading to the Plateau State House of Assembly were barricaded as youths bearing various placards in support of the embattled speaker Abok Ayuba, continued to protest.

Our correspondent gather that Hon. Abok in a video was seen sitting with other members of the House, calling for restoration of a legal process and proceedings in the House even as he advocated for the intervention of democratic stakeholders.

In the short video being circulated on the social media, Abok and 11 other lawamkers were seen appealing to all speakers of various Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, Governors Forum and the President to intervene and restore order to the Plateau State House of Assembly.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ebuka, was at the House of Assembly holding a meeting with Hon. Abok group of lawmakers.