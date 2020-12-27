According to William Shakespeare, battles usually are fought and won or lost. However, the reverse is the case for Dr. Stephen Odey, the former chair- man, board of Cross River State Universal Education Management Board (SUBEB) and his political rival, Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom, a member representing Ogoja/Yala federal Constituency in the House of Rep- resentatives. Odey and Jarigbe used to be friends who played politics on the platform of the PDP joining forces to oust the APC in the state.

Both gladiators are from Senator Liyel Imoke’s political dynasty and worked together to conquer other political juggernauts who dared raise their heads to vie for any of the elective posts in the state and indeed in the senatorial district. The duo used to be former Imoke’s political foot soldiers until 2020 when the need arose to fill a vacant senatorial seat in Cross River North after the death of Senatorial Rose Oko as a result of ill health. Unfortunately, both Odey and Jarigbe indicated interest to vie for the senatorial seat on the platform of the PDP when INEC declared the seat vacant.

Unfortunately, the issue of au- thentic delegates list for the state and ward congresses cropped up, where Governor Ben Ayade’s fac- tion of the party versus the Na- tional Assembly faction purport- ed to be headed by Ayade’s former political master, Liyel Imoke, hap- pened to be the leader of the faction even though he hasn’t come out in the public to say he is the one lead- ing that faction of the PDP which is giving heat to Ayade who ordinarily is supposed to be the leader of the PDP in the state. However, both factions of the PDP- the Jarigbe and Odey factions, conducted the ward and state congresses where the list of delegate to be used for conduct of the state congress was produced and the list sent to Abuja for rectification by the paRTYy’s National Working Committee. Incidentally, the NWC was alleged to have ratified the list produced by the National Assembly members whose faction is headed by the likes of Senator Gershom Bassey where Jarigbe Agom belongs, dumping the list produced by the state leadership of the party controlled by Governor Ayade’s faction where Odey and the state party chairman, Ntufam Edim Inok belong. Shocked by the development, and other intrigues associated with authentication of the delegates list, the governor was left with no option than to pull his strings to the extent that list from his faction where Odey belongs, was subsequently ratified by those that mat- ter at the national echelon of the party in Abuja.

Jarigbe who was not pleased with the scenario and perhaps afraid that he may never get fair hearing or judgment in Cross River State, headed for the Port Harcourt court where one of the PDP power bro kers, Governor Nyesom Wike re- sides, to enable him seek redress from the River State judiciary. Accordingly, one of the party stal- warts in the senatorial district, Pau- linus Adie, who is opposed to Jarig- be’s ambition, alleged that Jarigbe preferred to seek redress in the Rivers State court because he wanted soft landing to be provided by Wike who according to him is capable of influencing justice in favor of Ja- rigbe. Unfortunately, the matter was transferred from the River State Court to the Federal High Court in Calabar where judgment was given favour of Odey.

Jarigbe, seems demoralized with the judgment of Justice S.A. Amobeda in suit No: FHC/CA/CS who ruled that Dr. Stephen Odey was the only PDP candidate valid- ly nominated for the senatorial byelection. Following the ruling of the high court that sat in Calabar, Odey’s candidature was affirmed as the PDP candidate validly nominated for the senatorial bye-election. However, Justice Amobeda sub-sequently ordered INEC to publish the name of Dr. Stephen Odey as the duly nominated candidate of the PDP to contest the election. In the said senatorial bye-election which held on December 5 across the five LGAs that make up the senatorial district, Odey polled a total votes of 129,207 to defeat his APC opponent, Mr. Joe Abi (SAN), who polled 19,165 votes and the result was declared by INEC’s returning officer, Prof. Ameh Akor Denis, saying Odey had won.

According to Ameh, his ruling was premised on relevant provisions of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria ( as amended) provisions of the Electoral Act (as amended) and Articles of the Peoples Democratic party PDP guidelines for conduct of its primaries. Following the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar that Odey is the authentic winner of the bye-election, the certificate of return was issued to Dr. Stephen Odey by INEC and he was inaugurated to the Senate by senate president on December 15 on the floor of the Senate to represent Cross River Northern senatorial district.

Jarigbe claimed to have polled 381 votes to beat Odey whom he said got 71. He said in a press statement; “I am the authentic winner of the PDP primary held in Ogoja yesterday. I thank my people for giving me their votes and for having trust in me as the struggle to liberate our state continues.” He stressed that the election which produced him as the authentic candidate was observed by INEC monitoring team from Abuja led by Mr Modibbo Belel at the Ogoja local government hall con- ducted with list of authentic delegates as declared by the court. He stressed that the said election was supervised by members of the PDP electoral panel including Ibok Esu and Kenneth Zota

According to one of Odey’s sup- porters, Emmanuel Asegem who is the head of Ukelle Youths, with the swearing- in of Odey, obstacles to his assuming office of Senator have been removed. He said, “We are go- ing to witness a new dawn in Cross River North politics and represen- tation in the national assembly”. Asegem stated that the area had been yearning for effective rep- resentation and with Odey in the National Assembly, “we will witness again the era where our children are going to be sent abroad on scholar- ships and youths provided jobs at the national level”.

The youth leader charged those opposing Odey to sheathe their sword and allow him to concentrate in his service to the people. “It is time for everyone who calls himself a true son of northern Cross River to come together and work to- wards the development of our com- munities and like Dr Odey has said he will carry everyone along”.

In Odey’s words shortly after his inauguration, “I know you are all excited with my inauguration and I want to assure you that I will work for our dear people who expect much from me”. But those watching political developments in the state called for caution from both gladiators, while blame is being apportioned to par- ty elders who are doing nothing to stop this ugly trend where two individuals from same party fight dirty for a senatorial seat when the orig- inal winner had died in the middle of her tenure.

A political analyst, Jonah Udi- da, said, “Why would Jarigbe be struggling for the seat of Senate with Odey when he is yet to complete his tenure at the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Is this not greed?.” On the other hand, Udida advised Odey not to at any time resort to use of violence to intimidate Jarigbe’s supporters at home in the senatorial district. “I know he got the credentials to vie for the senatorial position. However my advice to him is that he shouldn’t be tempted to employ violent means in winning the final election, should they be asked to re- turn to field for a re-run “Should the tussle between Jarig- be and Odey without end, the candidate of the APC might become an alternative for supporters of both gladiators, given the level of tension and confusion both gladiators have created in the senatorial dis- trict, making the senatorial district to lose revenue that could have accrued to the constituency right from when Odey and Jarigbe began the tussle.”

However, Jarigbe who is described by critics of his political opponent as being over ambitious, approached the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, and he got a judgment ordering INEC to issue same certificate to him as the authentic winner. In a unanimous judgement on December 17, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the trial court that the prima which produced Jarigbe was conducted with the correct and authentic list of delegates and Hon. Jarigbe having scored the highest number of valid votes in the primary election was validly nominated as candidate of the PDP. In the words of Marvel Odey, who claimed to be a women leader in one of the words in the northern senatorial district, “With Odey, a lot of goodies are going to be attracted to the constituency. Odey’s emergence in Senate is one of the best things that happened to the senatorial district.”

But Senator Odey in an NTA programme, Political Update, vowed to head to the Supreme Court for the determination on the final matter of who is the authentic party candidate and winner of the December 5 by-election for the senatorial zone. However, one question that is yet to be answered is, who is the true owner of the throne? For the purpose of peace and credible elections, INEC must do their best and ensure that elections are conducted credit- ably without compromise or mon- etary inducement of any form.