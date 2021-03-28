By Golu Timothy

March 11, 2021 was the 60th birthday of one of God’s Five- Star Generals, a great Man of God, Kwara State born Bishop David Abioye, the First Vice President of one of the largest Christian congregations in the world, the Living Faith Churches Worldwide a.k.a, the Winners Chapel. He oversees the Abuja headquarters of the church located at the historically named Goshen City along Abuja- Keffi road.

It is not the usual practice to celebrate individuals on columns like this because, there are quite a number of our highly respected Kingdom leaders who have equally added tremendous value not only to me but also the society in which we live and have shaped us greatly. And therefore it may sound otherwise to pick one out of the many for celebrations. But this is his time and my opportunity to rejoice with him and his lovely wife and family. It is my little way of social responsibility and spiritual gratitude to one of those who have taken my spiritual welfare upon himself to be praying for me daily and wishing me well in my endeavors.

A number of top Christian clerics come to mind easily, equally worthy of celebration. They include but not limited to great leaders like Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Enock Adeboye, Pastor Paul Enenche , Rev Prof Yemi Osinbajo,Rev Joseph Umaru, Bishop Benjamin Kwashi, Monsignor Cletus Gotan, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Thomas Aremu, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Rev Dachollom Datiri, Evangelist Danjuma Fwenji, the late Rev Philip Paul Mokungah , the late Baba Paul Gindiri, Pastor Adefarasin, Pastor Ekwueme, etc.

Bishop Abioye is one among many strong men of spiritual conviction whose life and character is infectious and who does not take no for an answer to any life situation. A man of great faith and faith oriented in God, positive minded whose thoughts and faith base words are a huge source of inspiration and encouragement to those who tap from his leadership.

Serving the Lord in His kingdom for over 30 years and still waxing strong is no small sacrifice and achievement. It is by God’s grace and mercies and also by sheer will determination of one to believe in this same God even when you don’t see him.

Knowing this man and coming close to him since June 2015 has been a huge blessing to me. His words of exaltation and admonition, encouragement and prayers, faith and love have pushed me to the next level of spiritual growth. A man of God’s words, Bishop Abioye is a force in the Godly affairs of this world.

I have my local church which I attend, but occasionally follow my leader and boss, the former Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and his family to visit the Goshen City. Each time I go there, I bring back a lot to myself and family. Am always enriched by the powerful words of encouragement and prophecies from this great leader of the gospel. The Kingdom work is part of his life and one can always see that in him. Spiritual attraction is not physically motivated, but divinely. Romans 8:5 says,’For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the spirit , the things of the spirit’.

I have many testimonies to share on account of my encounter with this servant leader of the most high God. For the first time in my life, I drank the anointing oil and my ulcer disappeared. I have been using the anointing oil as an external ointment but on his instruction in one of the anointing services, I took it and ulcer had to bow. I don’t have it anymore to God’s glory.At the peak of my experience with the ailment, sometimes I roll on the floor throughout the night thinking I was poisoned. Now its over and am very grateful to God Almighty for healing me.

A simple teacher of the word with a simple message for simple minds. People of all educational backgrounds enjoy listening to him because of his simple English style. It does not take long to be captivated by his thoughts and mindset. This is because he is a man whose words come from the heart. A fearless apostle and prophet.

For people like him, there is nothing satisfying and fulfilling than serving God with all your hearts, your minds, your soul and your strength. He is already immersed in the depth of believe that there is nothing else to think about but God Almighty, the maker of heavens and earth, the author and finisher of our faith.

Nothing attracts people to a man but the favors of God which are all products of the man’s rich and godly content. Psalm 1 says,’ Blessed is the Man who walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stand in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord and on the law does he meditate day and night. He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season. Its leaves also shall not wither and whatever he does shall prosper’.

As he clocks 60, we pray for an increased anointing of God upon him. We pray for good health, long life and prosperity as he continue to enjoy them as heritage in Christ Jesus. A highly detribalised man, highly knowledgeable in the things of God, experienced preacher and teacher that he is, the good Lord crown him with His excellent spirit and cover him under His wings in Jesus name.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday Sir.