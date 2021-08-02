The consensus model which Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted for the its Ward Congress over the reason for its success.

According to a group within the party in the state, the Akwa Ibom Progressives Liberation Movement, the consensus deal which was the directive of the party for the excercise was brokered the night preceding the Saturday event.

This was why it received unanimous support of the stakeholders and the exercise held peacefully, the leader of the group Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ukoete disclosed.

It was gathered that the Ward Congress Committee (WCC) held a well-attended Pre-Congress Stakeholders Meeting in Uyo on Friday, 30th July, 2021 at the Party’s State Secretariat, where critical stakeholders including the Caretaker State Working Committee members led by Dr. Ita Udosen were in attendance.

Also in attendance at the meeting were former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia was also in attendance.

Investigations revealed that about 95% of critical Akwa Ibom APC stakeholders including the 2015 Governorship candidate of the party, now Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Mr. Umana Umana; the 2019 Governorship candidate and former MD NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere; Senator Nelson Effiong and the National Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe were on the same page and had a consensus arrangement amongst themselves in all the 329 wards of the state.

It was however noted that there only one dissenting voice at the meeting.

The leaders therefore used the unity list to call for direct democratic elections during the congresses.

Other stakeholders that were part of the consensus arrangement included former State Chairman and 2019 Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Amadu Atai,

2015 Deputy Governorship Candidate, and Federal Commissioner in Population Commission, Engr. Ben Ukpong.

The list also included

former National Assembly Members including Rt. Hon. Emman Akpan; Rt. Hon. Emman Ekon; Rt. Hon. Emman Ukoete; and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekpenyong (Tempo).

Others are Archbishop Sam Akpan, Chief Godwin Afangideh, Otuekong Sunny Jackson, Arc. Ekong Etuk, DIG Ekpoudom (rtd.), Sir. Ibanga Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen.

They were also at the Akwa Ibom State APC Pre-Congress stakeholders meeting on Friday.

It is instructive that ward congress and delegates nomination forms were adequately supplied and provided to all aspirants for Saturday’s ward congresses, rubbishing fears of hoarding in some quarters. Dateline for the return of completed nomination Forms was even extended to Friday, July 30, 2021 to end by 12 midnight.

The late commencement of the ward congresses in Akwa Ibom was due to the restrictions of movement (7-10am) occasioned by the monthly sanitation exercise in the state. The exercise later commenced at about 1:00pm, where materials were distributed to the 329 wards in the state.