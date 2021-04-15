BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the outcome of last Monday’s Congress in the South West shows the party can win South West in 2023.

The PDP committee led by former senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki stated this while commending the leadership of the party in Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo,Lagos, Osun and Ogun states for the successful conduct of the zonal congress in Osogbo.

In a statement by the secretary of the committee, Hon Linus Okorie, the committee noted that the South West PDP leaders disappointed people in the opposition who have been fueling division in the party and thought that the zonal congress would end in chaos.

The committee stated that the maturity, peaceful disposition, unity, devotion, good spirit of brotherliness and sportsmanship displayed at the congress deserved emulation by PDP leaders in other zones within the party.

“With what happened in Osogbo, our leaders in the South West have demonstrated that the PDP can retake the South West in 2023 and that with the incompetence being displayed by the ruling party, a united and refocused PDP is a better option for the enlightened people of the South West”, Okorie stated.

He recalled how last month the Reconciliation Committee waded into what looked like an unresolvable stalemate in the Southwest when the Fayose group insisted that there was a court case in which an order has been given for the congress not to hold.

He said the committee which at various times had to also appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde to concede the hosting of the congress outside Ibadan also ensured that the court case was not used to stall the congress.

