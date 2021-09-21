The Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congress Appeal Committee said it has not received any petition on the local government congresses held in the state.

This was stated by the chairman of the committee, Alwan Hassan alongside other members of the committee, including Engineer Ife Oyedele, Moshood Olawale, Mary Ekpe, and Godwin Okolo.

“Our mandate by the national secretariat of the party was to receive petitions and complaints on the conduct of local government congresses in Kebbi State.

“We have made public calls for petitions to be submitted and have received none. Kebbi State has 21 local government areas, congresses were held for each of them and from the obvious, the final outcome has been agreed to by all stakeholders.

“We are impressed with the camaraderie the stakeholders have shown here and we commend them,” he said.