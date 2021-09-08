Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Alhaji Adamu Chillariye, has called for unity among members of the party in the State, urging them to avoid utterances capable of causing further division in the party.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, Chillariye stated that leaders of the party were working assiduously to reconcile all aggrieved members that should do to bring of unity and togetherness.

He urged the people of the state to join hands with Governor Mai Mala Buni for the progress of the state.

“I am calling on our teeming supporters to emulate Governor Mai Mala Buni’s transparent and non tribal leadership style,” he stated.

According to him, Governor Buni is a detribalised Nigerian who belongs to all irrespective of any inclinations.

“I have within the period as the party chairman in Yobe State also led without any tribalism. We have succeeded in bringing different people into the party, he notes.

He called on the leaders of the party to support Governor Buni in order to continue benefiting democracy dividends in the state.

“He has within ashort period of time executed number of projects spread accross the state. Let’s bury our differences and collectively move our dear state to a greater heights,” he added.

Chilariye expressed confidence that the bridge-building efforts of Governor Buni will repair all cracks within the party and ensure a strong APC in the country that would continue to rule Nigeria.