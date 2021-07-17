The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not declared the form its congresses would take, but indications emerged yesterday that it might settle for consensus.

The national secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, gave the indication at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking during a meeting between the states Caretaker Chairmen and the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, he urged stakeholders to encourage consensus at all levels during the congresses.

Going by this remark, stakeholders are of the opinion that the party might be considering the possibility of a situation where leaders would emerge through consensus, not only at ward and local government levels but also at state and zonal levels.

He stated; “The party urges all stakeholders to encourage consensus arrangements because this is a family affair.

It is also a constitutional provision in our party.

“The local organising committees and selection of ad-hoc officials should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders in each state,” the party said, adding that hoarding of forms would not be tolerated.

Akpanudoedehe further urged the state leaders to take the congresses exercise important for the progress of the party.

“As you are aware, the congresses of our party will commence soon, it became pertinent that we brief you as a First-Line-Charge, on the details of the exercise and what is expected of you.

“On behalf of the CECPC, may I thank you for the work you’re doing in your states, especially with the membership registration and peace-building.

Meanwhile, state chairmen of the of the party during the meeting bemoaned the ill treatment they are receiving from the party leadership, especially governors.

They lamented that the party leadership only remembered and patronised them when the need arose but later dumped them thereafter.

The chairman, Forum of APC State Caretaker Chairmen and Caretaker Chairman of Borno state, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, made this disclosure during the Abuja meeting.

He said he was forced to openly express his displeasure about the development