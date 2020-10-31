By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja |

Pending any last minutes changes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in the second week of November over some pressing issues before the party, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered yesterday.

Some of the top issues before the party are frictions arising from the party congresses held across the country, the crisis rocking the South West chapter of the party as well as the tensions over where the party will zone its 2023 ticket to.

The party’s fortunes in the South West region is being threatened by the intense battle between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

On the other hand, while Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has been rumoured to be plotting defection to All Progressives Congress (APC) in search of the presidential ticket ahead of 2023, the Ebonyi State House of Assembly had threatened that the party might suffer huge losses if it fails to zone the presidential ticket to the South East zone.

This followed a recent comment by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, that the party’s presidential ticket is open to all zones ahead of 2023.

However, a party source who intimated LEADERSHIP on plans of the party to address some of these pressing issues, said the party leadership would have convened a NEC meeting but for the EndSARS protest and the subsequent violence that ravaged the polity.

The source further confided in LEADERSHIP weekend that the party leadership has notified the PDP Governors led by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over plans to meet governors ahead of the crucial meeting.