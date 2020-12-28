By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Aspiring entrepreneurs who are serious about having a successful business life must be determined to overcome fear and must not be afraid to start small. This nugget of advice was handed down by Bridget Adeyemi, director of Lagos’ high-flier real estate marketing firm, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited.

According to her: “Every entrepreneurial endeavour has its intrinsic challenges. And at a point, there will be tough time, usually in the beginning, and sometimes later, but tough time, as they say do not last, but tough people do. Whatever the challenges, be determined to outlast them.”

She continued: ” For example, I have my share of a typical growing up challenges during my childhood. Today, I am grown, I am grateful to God, I overcame the challenges. When I ventured into real estate business and set up Lekkiajahikoyi Property company with my wife, we had to contend with the initial challenges of entrepreneurship in real estate sector. Nobody wanted to deal with new companies. But today, everyone wants to deal with us.”

Life is always tough, Bridget Adeyemi avowed. “If you don’t give up, you will always find a way to master your endeavours and be successful at what you are doing. That is what we did that brought Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited this far,” he stated.

Bridget Adeyemi and her husband, Dare Adeyemi have taken their company, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited to the apex of the industry, earning the coveted respect that comes with the title of the most valuable company in a business sector. Presently, the company is the leading real estate marketing company in Nigeria with the highest number of followers on Instagram.

The company which was declared the Best Property Marketing Company in 2018, recently scooped up the 2020 GMYT Academy Award for Real Estate.