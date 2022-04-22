A group of Northern Elders led by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has shortlisted two presidential aspirants on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, out of which one will be presented as possible consensus candidate of the North in the coming 2023 presidential election.

Four presidential aspirants from the North including Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and a former bank chief, Mohammed Hayatu-deen, opted for a consensus arrangement ahead of the PDP primaries.

Another prominent presidential aspirant and PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, did not commit himself to the arrangement, opting for a primary election.

A report released by the group of elders, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Friday, said the effort was “indeed a commendable development and huge sacrifice for the love of country and the northern region in particular on the part of the four aspirants.”

The report signed by a former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi (Magajin Rafin Zazzau), noted that the four major presidential aspirants in PDP met and decided to limit the number of aspirants from Northern Nigeria by forming a consensus among themselves.

“Consequently all the four aspirants visited the former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida and gave him the mandate to lead the process for a consensus and agreed to abide by the outcome of the decision.

“The former president encouraged the aspirants to have a resolve within themselves and come up with one candidate, which they reported back to him after some days and asked him to go ahead and pick one out of the four.

“General Babangida on his part opted for inclusion, through wider consultation and assigned me to design a criteria and carry out the necessary consultations with elders and leaders across the three geopolitical zones of the North,” Prof. Abdullahi said.

He added that the process was conducted in three stages or phases, namely candidates’ assignment, zonal assessment and PDP previous experience.

Consequently, Saraki and Bala Mohammed were ranked top with 10 votes each, while Tambuwal and Hayatu-deen came behind the duo with seven and five votes respectively based on candidates’ assessment.

“In the first phase, the opinions of six distinguished persons each from the three geopolitical zones were sought with regards to each of the four aspirants. Each of the zonal delegates were allocated two votes to choose the first and second choice making a total of 36 votes overall.

“One of the elders deferred his votes on grounds of continuing consultations with traditional rulers and other major stakeholders.

Two members did not cast their second ballots bringing the total to 32 votes cast out of 36,” he explained.

Prof. Abdullahi added that the next phase involved opinion based on regions which was concluded in favour of North-Central, where Saraki hails from, with eight votes. North-East got seven votes, while North-West came distant third with two votes.

“In the end, resort was made to the historical antecedents of the PDP with regards to previous northern aspirations and the following conclusion was reached:

“That the North West has had the opportunity of contesting and even forming government in 2007.

“In 2011 a consensus was made among the four northern candidates, Which North-East got the slot but lost at the primaries. In 2019, it got the slot again though the party could not form the government.

“The North-Central has not had a single opportunity to get the PDP ticket since the inception of the current fourth republic,” the report said.

Prof. Abdullahi pointed out that the recommendation he submitted to General Babangida, which the latter endorsed and approved was based on the exercise carried out and some findings, which informed the resolutions of the panel.

“It was resolved that a leading aspirant from the North-Central and one from the North-East are to be presented as northern presidential candidates.

“The two would in turn be required to make further concessions so that in the end one of them would be presented as the consensus candidate, out of the four that presented themselves from the North.

“While thanking the aspirants and President Ibrahim Babangida for entrusting us with the conduct of this exercise and in the hope that all parties involved would continue with mutual consultations aimed at the overall success of the party, we hereby present the following conclusion as presented to and endorsed by Gen Babangida.

“For the purpose of this exercise, it is hereby resolved that Gov Bala Mohammad from the North-East and former Senate President Bukola Saraki from the North-Central be presented as the northern “cnsensus candidates for the moment.

“The successful aspirants are hereby urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to foster understanding among themselves, and the PDP community to ensure a rancour-free primaries in which all eligible candidates would be free to exercise their rights.

“We sincerely commend the sportsmanship and statesmanship exhibited throughout the exercise by all those involved and urge continuous cooperation and team work to ensure victory for the party,” Prof. Abdullahi stated.