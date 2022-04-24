The North-East Consolidated Group (NECG) has commended the Northern Elders for shortlisting the President of the 8th Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, as the possible consensus presidential candidate of the North on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

The group in a press release signed by its chairman, Mr. Ahmad Abubakar (A.Yobe) and made available to journalists, appreciated the bold step taken by the Northern Elders under the leadership of Prof. Ango Abdullahi and the Northern PDP caucus ahead of PDP presidential primaries.

A. Yobe noted that the former Senate President Saraki was more than qualified to fly the PDP flag at the 2023 polls over Governor Mohammed.

He said Governor Bala Mohammed should be considerate and patriotic enough to step down for Saraki in the interest of the North.

“Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki being a well groomed personality, young and perfectly fit for the task of rescuing Nigeria from the glaring danger Nigeria is facing today.

“Former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki as a Medical Doctor, financial expert from banking industry, astute politician with the vivid understanding of governance, two-term state governor, Senate President with the technical experience of national, international economy and governance; should be seen as the best option and the opportunity Nigeria needs to heal and progress,” he said.

He recalled that North-East and North-Central regions have not being chanced to produce President in the 4th Republic, saying that “The North-West had effortlessly produced three democratic presidents right from the 1st Republic till date, with the support of the North-East and North-Central.”