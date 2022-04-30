We are living in the most eccentric times, characterised by the daily shredding of our sense of humanity. More than any time in the history of our nation, the process of commercializing the democratic process through the exclusion of poor Nigerians, as manifested in high nomination fees for party primaries, have diminished the prospects of democracy as a process directed at salvaging the mass of our people from corrupt government.

For a nation under the so-called democracy since May 1999, our present realities, made worse by vicious attempts by the ruling cabal to emasculate citizens’ democratic rights, are clear pointer to the malignant fact that Nigeria is set to experience yet another season of frightening apprehension that may lead to devastating consequence s for our country, Let no one be in doubt as to what is to come in 2023. Next year’s contest is strictly between the two major parties: The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The dream for a third force has been confined to the dustbin of history. Proliferating opposition platforms ahead of next year’s general elections should be seen as an advantage for the APC.

It is a remarkable difference between 2015 and 2023. Those who think these two periods share some resemblances deceive themselves greatly. In 2015, two great politicians, former vice president and ‘Wazirin Adamawa’, Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were united in forcing then President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP to kiss the dust.

Ahead of 2023, the duo are locked in a bitter contest to secure the presidential tickets of their parties. Just yesterday, the APC National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed to newsmen that the party’s presidential candidate can be elected from any part of the country. By this disclosure, the chances of the National Leader of the APC getting the party’s ticket is getting dimmer by the day. Since Vice President Yemi Osinbajo threw his hat in the ring, the relationship between the former godfather and godson has suffered shattering blows, with Tinubu’s camp labeling the Veepee a betrayer.

In the PDP, Atiku is engrossed in battling for the party’s ticket. The burgeoning number of presidential aspirants under the PDP reflects the disunity among forces seeking to control the major opposition platform. With some PDP governors plotting to frustrate the former Veepee who has now become a professional presidential candidate since 2007, the former Custom officer’s dream of ruling Nigerian may continue to be a dream in 2023.

Amidst the flood of insecurity ravaging the new global headquarters of poverty, nomination fees as announced by the two major parties do not reflect the realities of the moment. The N100 million announced for the APC presidential nomination forms has been condemned by analysts and party’s members. The fees for presidential nomination forms by the APC contradicts President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow not to allow money bags take over the democratic space. While some APC members are quick to defend the party’s imposition of high nomination fees as means to discouraging unserious politicians, they contend that only serious-minded aspirants should be allowed to contest the 2023 polls

Since the announcement by the APC for nomination forms for various elective positions, many of the aspirants are still struggling to get these fees to realise their ambitions. An aspirant last week informed me that he was forced to withdraw from the race on account of the high nomination fees imposed by the party.

It is doubtful for aspirants to spend such whooping sums on nomination fees when they are not sure of the ticket and eventual electoral victory at the poll. Some of the APC aspirants are still grappling with the insurmountable task of paying the high cost of nomination forms. For a nation like Nigeria where democracy is in constant battle with forces committed to entrenchment of money politics, political parties have become two sides of a coin in stifling democracy.

In our country where leaders are always fond of comparing Nigeria with other developed economies or democracies, the United States of America, for instance, charges a minimum of $5000 (less than N2. 7 million) as cost for governorship primaries. For the Federal Senate, it is about $2000 (N1.3 million), while for State Congress, an equivalent for the House of Assembly, it is $500 (N275, 000). All these fees, when compared clearly shows that Nigeria’s democracy has been turned into a commercial venture, and exclusive to only those who have fat pockets.

Considering the current state of our nation’s democracy, the hope of deepening democracy and increased democratic participation of electorates has taken a slide down the valley of despair. It is doubtful if General Muhammadu Buhari before 2015 could afford the sum of N100 million to contest the presidential poll. The N27 million for the APC presidential nomination forms were purchased for him by poor citizens who had expressed the hope that his electoral victory was capable of transforming the fortunes of the country that had taken deadly blows from monsters of insecurity. Nearly seven years after the inauguration of the Buhari-led government, even the blind can testify that Nigeria has become an inscrutable puzzle. The electoral promises of Buhari before he assumed power are still a mirage, with insecurity ravaging our communities and reducing our once thriving communities into killing fields.

Nigerians seemed to have confined their hope for a better tomorrow in the terminal date of the Buhari as President. Some Nigerians are pleading with the current administration to only return the country back to where they found it. Even after increasing the debt burden of the nation by over N7 trillion, the welfare of citizens remains at its lowest ebb. The economy has not fared better as Nigeria’s debt profile is heading for the skies.

As the nation prepares for general election next year, the nation’s universities are still under lock and key, with the government insisting they can’t pay the sum of N200 billion demanded by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). With the government’s refusal to make available the money required by the university teachers, the same government has approved N4 trillion for 2022 fuel subsidies as against the initial N3 trillion requested by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The questions being asked now: Why should the Buhari administration approve the request by NNPC so fast? What is the added N1 trillion for?

For now, Nigeria’s form of democracy is for only those that can pay their way through. Even with the amendment of the Electoral Act, there is little hope that things may change for the better. The delegate system and the consensus options are still meant to short change the poor. The hope by the masses that democracy is capable of resolving our challenge is being vitiated with the passing of each day. Without mincing words, democracy offers a little and weary hope for national development and unity. In consensus, members of the ruling elite who control our democracy are only determined to install only characters that can play the game as dictated by them. With most of the state governors unwilling to let go of their tyrannical holds on their states that have not become their personal fiefdoms, the woes of democracy are yet to end soon.

Considering the organised chaos that our nation has become, the long journey to the safe haven of democracy may be a long and windy walk. When leaders of nations focus on material prosperity of citizens more than the enthronement of lasting principles for development and unity, the prospects for national harmony and growth can only continue to be a mirage; to be pursued but never attained.

Nigerians may continue to howl and whimper ceaselessly for missed opportunities. It is not too late for citizens to do the right thing and wrest power from undemocratic forces. Allowing consensus for political parties to thrive is recipe for destroying democracy and strengthening members of a greedy cabal that seek to perpetually enthrone their hold on power