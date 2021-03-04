By NKECHI ISAAC, Abuja

As the nation continues to grapple with the challenge of insecurity, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged the federal government to consider drafting Peace Corps personnel to assist in intelligence gathering as part of efforts to finding lasting solution to abduction, banditry, cultism and other forms of criminalities.

The National Peace Corps according to the NYCN has trained personnel in all the 774 local government areas of the country; a feat it argued the federal and state governments must leverage on if the fight against insecurity has to be won.

According to a statement signed by the NYCN president, Solomon Adodo, the government needs to rescind its earlier decision of not passing the Peace Corps law now that it is becoming evident that more security personnel and professionalism is required to combat the growing spate of insecurity across the country.

“A lot has been said by security experts and public affairs

commentators that the missing link in our security efforts is

intelligence gathering. If this is anything to go by, the federal and

state governments must begin to look the way of the National Peace

Corps especially as the organisation has intelligence gathering as one

of its core.

“The state governments should also consider engaging the Peace Corps

personnel to guard the schools that are gradually becoming the target

of criminals. This is because our regular security operatives are

grossly inadequate to secure all the schools and other establishments

that could be prone to attacks by criminals”, the statement noted.

Since the option of State police as advocated by many well-meaning

Nigerians is not yet feasible, Peace Corp can come handy and fill in

the gap created by the manpower shortage currently being experienced

by the regular security outfits in the country.