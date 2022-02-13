Consolidated Hallmark Insurance(CHI) Plc has paid accident claims of an insurance journalist who is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents(NAIPCO), recently.

The insurance firm, had, in October, renewed the Group Personal Accident Insurance cover worth N24 million Sum Assured given for free to insurance journalists in the country.

The said member was crossing the road when a motorcycle driving against the traffic hit her from behind which led to her being hospitalised.

However, covered under the free group personal accident cover issued to NAIPCO, CHI stepped in to pay the hospital bills of the member while the victim has been discharged from the hospital and she now in good health.

This gesture, according to the company, is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, to ensure that journalists who are exposed to danger and hazard in the discharge of their civic duties are adequately protected.

Reacting to this development, the group managing director/CEO, CHI, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, said, this gesture is to show the kind of values and respect his insurance firm has for journalism, believing, journalists, who are the shaper of the society, and by extension, the insurance industry, must be protected.

Journalism, he said, is a risky profession, hence, the need to adequately provide insurance for those covering the insurance industry.

Applauding the initiative, the chairman, National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents(NAIPCO), Mr. Chuks Udo Okonta, thanked the insurance firm on the claims it paid, stating that, this is a testimony that insurance works and that insurers are actually paying genuine claims.

He applauded the insurer for its prompt response to the claim request, pointing out that, the company was cooperative through out the claim processing.

The Group Personal Accident Insurance covers death, permanent disability and medical expenses.

The policy, now in its 10th years, has been running since 2012, and is renewed annually by the company. The cover, was renewed on the 1st of October, 2021 and it is due to expire on 30th of September, 2022.

The policy cover all members of NAIPCO across the country while the company has promised to continue to renew the coverage for the journalists every year.