By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano State government yesterday disclosed that it will be difficult to implement the consolidated salary for the Month of March because of the present financial situation.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the assertion in a statement, explained that the drop in federal allocation for the period under review has made it difficult for the government to implement the new salary package.

The commissioner who assured that it is a temporary measure, said the state has never dithered in the payment of workers’ salary since its inception despite the odds.

Garba explained that for the month of March, the state government received a total allocation of N12, 400, 000, 000 billion from the Federation Account, out of which the state collected N6, 100, 000, 000, 000 billion, while the 44 local governments collected the sum of N6, 300, 000, 000 billion.

The commissioner added that for the state government to pay the consolidated wages to its workers, it needs additional billions of Naira which is currently not available.

He pointed out that at its meeting with the labour union in May 2020, there was an understanding that government would pay workers’ salaries based on percentage of the total disbursement received.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba recalled that in November/December, last year, similar necessary but temporary measure was adopted in the payment of workers’ salary as a result of the shortage to keep the government going which was, however, reversed for the months of January and February, after the situation improved.

The commissioner further recalled that Kano was the first among the few states in the federation to agree to the implementation of the minimum wage without any hesitation which should have been put into consideration by the organised labour.

He noted that given the situation, the organised labour ought to have reasoned with the government because embarking on strike won’t in any way solve the problem.

Garba however enlisted the support and cooperation of the labour union and the entire workforce in general to maintain the good working relationship with the government in the interest of industrial harmony.

He further assured workers in the state that they would continue to receive the new package as soon as the situation improves.