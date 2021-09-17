Newly appointed director-general and chief executive officer of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof Musa Garba Maitafsir, has said his administration would consolidate on the gains of the previous leadership of the institute and bridge the gaps for maximum results.

Maitafasir stated this in his maiden speech at an interactive meeting with members of staff of the NTI, after he took over as the chief executive of the organisation at its headquarters in Kaduna, on Wednesday.

Prof Maitafsir, who was a one-time executive chairman, Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, between 2012 and 2015, was appointed NTI boss for a first term of five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maitafsir was NTI teaching practice moderator and subject monitor in-charge of state in the year 2000 and facilitated for the institute under the MDGs in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

He was also the chairman of Yabo local government area in 2007 and the first commissioner for religious affairs, Sokoto State from 2008-March 2014.

He holds a BA Ed degree from University of Sokoto, M. Ed (Educational Psychology) from University of Lagos and PhD (Educational Psychology) from the University of Science, Malaysia (USM). Until his appointment, he was with the Department of Educational Foundations, Faculty of Education and Extension Services, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

While reviewing the institute’s departments, he assured the staff members that he would create the enabling environment for them to work and to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said, “I am aware of the numerous efforts put in place by the immediate past leadership to improve the conduct of examinations and is hereby well appreciated.

‘’However, delay in the release of students’ results, cases of missing grades, including teaching practice and projects, as well as omission of students from the print out are some of the challenges that will be tackled, ‘’ he said.

He said despite the improvement in the institute’s academic activities, the students’ course books must be reviewed in line with 2021 National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) minimum standards and current National Universities’ Commission (NUC)’s minimum standard for bachelor degree programmes and Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programmes.

Maitafsir, who is a professor of educational psychology, promised to revive academic publications, educational conferences and teachers’ summits, organised by the Institute.

He therefore urged the staff to devise measures to checkmate all forms of excesses at the Institute’s study centres nationwide.

‘’Course books should be made available to students as and when due. We shall condone no more delay in the payment of course facilitators allowances, so as to further improve the image of the Institute,’’ he added.

Expressing his concern on the quality of teachers in the country, Maitafsir said the institute must now prioritise quality in both academic and administrative activities. He therefore tasked the Institute’s Department of Quality Assurance and ICT to develop a comprehensive checklist and standard tools on how to sustain and improve service delivery in all its activities.

‘’ We shall provide Information Technology (IT) infrastructure for the Institute and ensure its deployment in all our programmes,‘’ he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu for appointing him as the NTI boss. While promising to justify the confidence reposed on him, Maitafsir also appreciated the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the minister of state for education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, for their recommendation for him to serve.

In his remarks, the acting registrar and secretary to NTI Council, Mallam Ibrahim Hamidu, said the institute’s management and staff members would cooperate with him to see to the realisation of his good plans for the institute.

Also, the institute’s director of examinations, Dr Bashir Mamman, who acted after the expiration of the tenure of former DG, Prof Garba Dahuwa Azare, expressed willingness to work with the new helmsman.