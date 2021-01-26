The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said altering the boundaries of constituencies or restoring what is presently referred to as suppressed constituencies is a constitutional matter, insisting that by section 115 of the Constitution, the boundary of any state constituency shall be corrected only after it has been approved by the National Assembly.

This is even as the commission insisted that such approval can only be done after the life of the current House of Assembly but added it has

not suspended the plan for constituency delineation.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) Festus Okoye said part of the core responsibilities of the commission in sections 71, 73, 91 and 112 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria set out the guidelines and modalities for the delineation of federal and state constituencies.

On why the commission has not conducted a major constituency delineation for the past 20 years amidst new settlements and population increase, he said INEC is addressing the issue of ‘suppressed constituencies.’

Speaking further, he said the commission is in receipt of petitions from communities alleging suppression of their constituencies and claims for additional constituencies.

According to him, ‘’So far, various communities and interest groups have filed a total of 40 cases against the Commission alleging suppression and claims for additional constituencies in respect of 96 State Constituencies. Eight of the cases filed in Court were determined in favour of the Commission while four were dismissed and others are pending in various courts.

‘’The commission has enforced the judgment of the Court in respect of Oju local government constituency as the Court of Appeal ordered the commission to restore the suppressed constituency of Uwokwu in Oju Local government of Benue state and the constituency has been restored,” he said.