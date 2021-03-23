By IGHO OYOYO

House of Representative member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Micah Jiba, has empowered some residents of his constituency with over 22 motorcycles, 44 sewing machines and 100 bags of fertiliser.

Jiba, while distributing the items to youths, women and some farmers, said the gesture was aimed at supporting and empowering the less privileged as part of his campaign promises.

The lawmaker, advised the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously for the purpose it was meant for, assuring that other physical projects would be executed in all the wards of the constituency.

According to him, the empowerment scheme was part of his 2021 constituency project in all the 22 wards to alleviate the suffering faced by the people.

“My empowerment programme is a sure way of remembering my people and to say thank you for the mandate given to me to represent them.

He pleaded with those who have not been able to benefit from the empowerment scheme to be patient, saying that the second phase of the empowerment scheme would come up soon.

Also speaking, the chairman of the FCT PDP, Sunday Zaka, commended the lawmaker for identifying and coming up with the empowerment scheme, which he said would help alleviate suffering in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Luka Sabo, a beneficiary from Bwari Central ward who thanked the lawmaker for his kind gesture, described him “as a man of the people” who uplift the lives of his constituents.

“I want to sincerely thank our distinguished representative and I pray that God continue to be with him.” He said.

Also, Mrs Alheri Danlami, from Kabusa ward who was empowered with a sewing machine, said the lawmaker has made a meaningful impact on her and promised to use it judiciously.