The apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said it would settle for the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led All Progressives Congress (APC) committee report on restructuring as a handy document for the constitution review.

This is coming just as Northern and southern leaders in the country are at variance with the implementation of recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and the said APC report.

The leaders comprising the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Middle Belt Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) are divided over which report should form the basis for amending the constitution by the National Assembly.

The line was drawn amid disagreement between the governing APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the recommendations of the 2014 national confab report and those of the el-Rufai committee.

While the APC preferred the el-Rufai committee’s recommendations on restructuring, the PDP on the other hand threw its weight behind the 2014 confab recommendations as the more acceptable solutions for tinkering with the 1999 constitution.

The southern leaders on their part argued that the el-Rufai committee report would be used to manipulate the system and frustrate the widespread clamour for a genuine restructuring of the country.

But the apex northern socio-cultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), averred that the 2014 confab was deliberately organised to favour the South, hence the forum will not want to have anything to do with it, instead, they said they would settle for the el-Rufai-led committee report.

According to the forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, the 2014 national confab in the eyes of the ACF was deliberately organised by former president Goodluck Jonathan to hoodwink, short change and humiliate the North.

“Its membership was tilted to favour the South. Expectedly, its outcome was largely in favour of the South. They are ready to lend the el-Rufai report on restructuring our ears. We have nothing to do and do not wish to do anything with the 2014 national confab report which is a product of prejudice and hatred,” he said.

In the same vein, a former secretary general of the forum, Anthony Sani, said he did not share the views expressed on a national daily yesterday by PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiya, that the reports on restructuring by the committee of the APC be rejected while that of the 2014 confab be accepted. He said the two reports are to be rejected precisely because both reports were by unelected groups who cannot foist their preferences on the rest of the country.

He said, “Since the term restructuring means different things to different groups of people, the democratic way of resolving the problem is for political parties which seek to restructure the country to articulate their versions of restructuring in their party manifestos which they can use to enlighten the people for informed judgement during elections.

“Those who insist on restructuring of the country that will allow sections of the country to develop at their own pace are those who ignore the trite that reduction of inequality that comes with balanced development and good governance is not only good economics but also good politics. Such people wish Nigerians should live as if they are in different countries and not in one Nigeria.

“Nigeria cannot afford to be a nation where some sections are on the cutting edge while some others are on the knife edge of survival”.

On its part, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said, “All reports should be treated as inputs; the idea that any report will suffice or exclude all others will defeat a process that should be inclusive and comprehensive. This is supposed to be a NASS initiative. If the NASS becomes entangled in arguments over reports that have political limitations, it will produce nothing of value.”

The director of advocacy and publicity of the forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, while speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said NEF had earlier made its position clear on this routine.

“We believe that constitutional review should be citizen-driven, and its output should be processed for a referendum with the facilitation of the NASS and the executive branch,” he said.

But the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, described the el-Rufai-led committee report on restructuring as a photocopy of some highlights of the 2014 national confab.

The publicity secretary of the organization, Yinka Odumakin, also insisted that el-Rufai committee report is just a political party affair while the 2014 conference was an assemblage of Nigerians from all walks of life.

He said the 2014 national confab report should urgently be adopted for the good of the country.

According to him, the 2014 national confab report remains a better document to look at without neglect.

Odumakin wondered whether there could be any unique things in the el-Rufai report. He, however, noted that the most important thing is that this country cannot continue the way it is.

Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities (ASOMEN) said they would support the 2014 national conference report to be adopted in the constitution amendment by the National Assembly.

The association’s Secretary General, Rev James Pam, who spoke with our correspondent in Jos said the el-Rufai-led committee report is that of the APC and did not take into account the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians.

He pointed out that the 2014 confab report which about 493 delegates from all walks of life participated in drafting is a well documented for posterity sake, adding that it took into cognisance the demands of Nigerians.

Pam further said the el-Rufai or APC report rejected what majority of Nigerians want, including states creation.

“The el-Rufai report recommended the creation of a state while the 2014 conference report recommended the creation of 18 more states,” he said.

He added that the 2014 conference also called for the creation of state police and amending the constitution for states to have their own police which would be independent of the Nigeria Police Force.

He further noted that the APC or el-Rufai report just within two weeks came up with its recommendations while the 2014 conference had the whole of the country converged before making its final recommendations.

Pam stressed that the 2014 conference report created a balanced Nigeria and should therefore be adopted with immediate effect.

For John Pofi, a former secretary general of the Christian Youths of Nigeria, the 2014 confab report is the best as it can stand the test of time and should be adopted. According to him, the APC or el-Rufai committee report is a representation of a few individuals who did not take into consideration the yearnings of Nigerians.

Ohaneze Advises N/Assembly To Adopt 2014 Confab Report

Meanwhile, the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze N’digbo, has advised the National Assembly to adopt the recommendations of the 2014 conference.

The President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo who made the position of the organisation available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, argued that el-Rufai committee’s view represented a position of a citizen of this country while the 2014 confab recommendations were aggregated by a larger assemblage of leaders from all regions of the country.

The statement noted: “The 2014 confab, no matter its purported shortcomings, far supersedes the opinions of a few individuals chosen to address the issue of restructuring, albeit reluctantly, by the APC.

“So, it will be against the wishes of the majority of the people to adopt the el-Rufai committee report. The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency, table the 2014 confab report for deliberations, adoption and implementation”.

Corroborating the NEF’s position, the Ohanaeze N’digbo Youth Council Worldwide called for the harmonisation of the 2014 confab report with the el-Rufai committee report.

They suggested that the adoption of the 2014 constitutional conference report would surely address most of the sensitive issues affecting Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the reports would change the status quo and restructure Nigeria because the delegates were drawn from across all ethnic nationalities, institutions, geopolitical zones, interest groups and activists, unlike the el-Rufai committee which was teleguided by one political party.

The group noted that there are still ingredients of the el-Rufai committee report that could still be used like the devolution of powers, recommendation for states police and removal of structural bottlenecks in the executive and legislature.

“The 9th National Assembly should use both documents as a working tool for addressing all abnormalities in the structural system. Adopting both documents will soothe all political parties’ nerves and move Nigeria forward,” he added.

On his part, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, advised the National Assembly to adopt the 2014 confab report as it captures the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

According to him, in 2014, Nigerians from different parts of the country converged and brainstormed and came up with a blueprint which should serve as a template to work out a sustainable solution to the challenges confronting the nation.

He said in 2014 the confab delegates spoke with one voice and made recommendations without sentiment and if the country follows the template all sections of the country would have a sense of belonging.

He stressed that the adoption of the 2014 report would address the issue of marginalization, saying the law of equity, justice and fair play would take the centre stage to the admiration of all and sundry.

Comrade Igboayaka advised Nigerians to look beyond partisan politics and embrace the 2014 confab, which according to him, will be beneficial to all Nigerians and the nation stands to gain bountifully if implemented.

He charged the National Assembly to speed up the process and come to terms with the aspirations of the citizenry through the amendment of the constitution and implement holistically the contents of the 2014 report.

NASS Should Study, Adopt Relevant Sections of the Two Reports—PANDEF

Also on the stance of NEF, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) called on the National Assembly to study and adopt relevant sections of the 2014 report and the el-Rufai APC committee report on restructuring.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, said the el-Rufai committee report was in tandem with some aspects of the 2014 confab recommendations.

He said: “It should not be about which is better between the 2014 national confab report and the el-Rufai APC committee report.

“The 2014 national conference made far-reaching recommendations that provide answers to most of the challenges the nation is currently confronted with, and the el-Rufai APC committee report, from what we have seen, is in tandem with some aspects of the 2014 confab recommendations.

“Therefore, the National Assembly should spare the nation the burden of another “jamboree”, they should study and adopt relevant sections of the 2014 national conference report and the recommendations of the el-Rufai committee.

“If the 9th National Assembly is serious about the constitution review process, then there would be no need to reinvent the wheel.

“There are foundational errors and extensive concentration of power at the centre which has become disadvantageous to the unity, peace and growth of the country.

“It is only antagonists of Nigeria and beneficiaries of the present skewed and lopsided structure that are opposed to the restructuring of the country.

“However, the stark reality is that if we don’t restructure Nigeria, the country will restructure itself, recent happenings in the country should serve as harbingers of the future to all Nigerians.

“Interestingly, the clamour for restructuring is gaining greater momentum lately with an increasing number of prominent Nigerians across the country acknowledging the reality that the country cannot continue with the extant flawed structure.

“It is also important to underscore that what is needed is a complete reconfiguration or restructuring of Nigeria, not a review of the revenue sharing formula.”

Also, the Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Isuwa Dogo, described those comparing the el-Rufai committee report with the resolutions of the 2014 national conference as a waste of time, saying there is nothing like that.

This is even as Dr Dogo emphasized that the 2014 national conference resolutions are simply the solution to all the problems faced by the country today if implemented.

“I don’t think if those resolutions of 2014 were implemented, the issue of EndSARS wouldn’t have even come up, so what I am saying is that there is no basis to compare the 2014 national conference with the el-Rufai committee which is not even in existence,” he said.

While calling for the implementation of the resolutions of the 2014 national conference, Dogo said the Middle Belt alongside the South-west, South-south and South-east were working in harmony to ensure the implementation of the 2014 resolutions.

On its part, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) described the 2014 confab as a futile exercise and waste of resources.

The spokesman, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, said: “We have all along viewed the exercise as futile and another avenue to waste resources that should be channelled to more productive ventures. There have been attempts at reviewing the constitution that have all failed despite the huge budgets on them.

“In almost all the cases, the exercise usually kicked off at the tail end of each of the administration’s tenure so that the new administration would be left with the burden of implementation. This is just another of the plots to divert the nation from the non-performance of the government so that the remaining few years would be wasted debating on the constitution at the end of which nothing would come out of it.

“You can see already that the two parties are claiming the two documents which show us both are politically motivated. Both documents are just the imagination of their authors. Besides the NASS said it was embarking on a holistic review with inputs from all sections of the country. It is suspicious at this point to start a debate on some abandoned documents” he stated.

#EndSARS Protests: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Fault North

Meanwhile, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has faulted northern leaders’ comments that the #EndSARS protests were staged to take over governance of the country through the back door.

The SMBLF said for the northern leaders which included the 19 northern states and the Senate President Ahmed Lawan to have held a meeting in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests when all leaders in the country should be putting heads together nationally to seek solutions to the problems facing the country was most distractive, divisive and made Nigeria widely scattered as against the “indivisibility ‘ and other non-sequiturs that were regurgitated at the end of it.

“Where will this country be heading to if we (SMBLF) also decide to call our own meeting with our governors and top officials in the federal government?,” it asked.

“We do not see any responsibility displayed by those who have been serially accused of sectionalising our national government to allow such insensibility, insensitivity and total subversion of the

unity of the country that only exists on the lips of those behind the meeting,” it added.

The SMBLF in a communiqué at its emergency meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday the communiqué issued by the northern leaders which included making space for National Executive Council nominations to a sectional initiative is the utmost level of disregard to the rest of the country.