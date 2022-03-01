A mega coalition of civil society organisations in Nigeria (CSOs), has condemned and rejected the proposal to grant immunity to Legislators and Judicial Officers through the alteration of section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by the National Assembly.

They also called for the removal of immunity for President, Vice President, Governors and their deputies, describing the clause in the Constitution as one of the “greatest weaknesses” of the current 4th Republic.

LEADERSHIP reports that the National Assembly is expected to vote and adopt the proposed 68 amendments to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) this Tuesday.

The CSOs comprising 71 organisations, in a statement on Tuesday obtained by LEADERSHIP, said as civil society organisations working to institutionalise transparency and accountability in Nigeria, “we strongly condemn and reject the proposal to grant immunity to Legislators and Judicial Officers through the alteration of section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.”

The coalition further described the continued operation of the immunity clause as recipe for lack of transparency and escalation of criminal acts of corruption, abuse of office and breaches of the rule of law by beneficiaries of the clause.

The CSOs, therefore, accused the National Assembly of failure to include pro-people amendments to resolve many vexatious issues militating against the development of the country.

“We equally demand the discontinuation of the immunity currently enjoyed by the Executives.

“One of the greatest weaknesses of the Fourth Republic is the immunity clause that protects the President, the Vice President, the Governors and Deputy Governors from prosecution while in office.

“While the original intention of the Constitution was to protect such officers from frivolous suits, in practice, many such office holders have abused the immunity they enjoy by recklessly engaging in criminal activities including corruption and other forms of abuse of office.

“It is for this reason that there have been persistent calls by proponents of good governance to eliminate the clause altogether.

“It is also for this reason that the undersigned organisations and individuals are alarmed by the surreptitious attempt by the National Assembly to expand the immunity clause to cover the legislative and judicial arms of government at both the State and National levels.

“The proposed constitutional amendment has the dangerous potential to widen the non-accountability circle for more public officials and create conditions for the escalation of criminal acts of corruption, abuse of office and breaches of the rule of law as public officials would be emboldened to think they are above the law.

“Although there are many legitimate demands for constitutional amendments by Nigerians, extending the immunity clause has never been part of it. Instead, one of the demands that has featured consistently is for the complete abrogation of the immunity clause.

“We note that as the legislature moves to vote and adopt the proposed 68 amendments to the Constitution, the ruling classes in Nigeria, most especially in the National Assembly have failed to include pro-people amendments to resolve the vexatious issues of indigeneship/settler dichotomy, true devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, resource control, constitutional backing for the office of the auditor general and improvement of the security architecture since 1999.

“Nigerians have also been complaining about the failure of the National Assembly to carry out an amendment separating the office of the Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice to prevent political interference in the justice system.

“We urge the National Assembly to prioritise amendments that are beneficial to citizens as outlined above rather than indulge in self-serving amendments that would place them on a pedestal that is above the law of the land.”

The coalition include groups working on constitution amendment and good governance in Nigeria, namely:

1) Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD)

2) Centre for Democratic Research and Training (CRDDERT)

3) Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC)

4) Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre)

5) Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)

6) Partners for West Africa – Nigeria

7) Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD)

8) Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP)

9) Falana Falana Chambers

10) International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI)

11) Zero-Corruption Coalition (ZCC)

12) Accountability Maternal New-born and Child Health in Nigeria (AMHiN)

13) Partners on Electoral Reform

14) State of the Union (SOTU)

15) African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL)

16) National Procurement Watch Platform

17) Say NO Campaign—Nigeria

18) Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civil Education (CHRICED)

19) Social Action

20) International Press Centre

21) WANGONET

22) Community Action for Popular Participation

23) Borno Coalition for Democracy and Progress (BOCODEP)

24) Global Rights

25) Project Alert

26) Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law

27) Alliance for Credible Elections (ACE)

28) Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA)

29) Tax Justice Nigeria

30) Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth, Nigeria

31) Women In Nigeria

32) African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD)

33) Centre for Social Justice

34) HURIDAC

35) Protest to Power

36) Network on Police Reform in Nigeria(NOPRIN Foundation)

37) Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre(RULAAC)

38) Education As a Vaccine Against Women

39) Baobab for Women’s Human Rights

40) Nigerian Feminist Forum

41) Alliances for Africa

42) Space for Change

43) CLEEN Foundation

44) Northern Alliance Movement

45) Order Paper Nigeria

46) Women In Media Communication Initiative

47) Transition Monitoring Group(TMG)

48) Women Being Concern Nigeria

49) Centre for Awareness on justice and Accountability

50) Coalition of Northern Groups

51) Community Outreach for Development and Welfare Advocacy (CODWA)

52) Garkuwa Arewa Foundation

53) Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa(CAPPA)

54) Health Mother Earth Foundation(HOMEF)

55) Women In Nigeria

56) Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC)

57) Nigerian Women Trust Fund

58) Women Empowerment and Legal Aid(WELA)

59) BudgiT Foundation

60) Conference of Northern states Civil Society Networks

61) Basic Rights Action

62) Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution

63) Kano Civil Society Forum

64) Network for Development Foundation (NDF)Kano

65) Organization for Community Civic(OCCEN)

66) Citizens for Development and Education

68) Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative(WRAPA)

70) Enough is Enough

71) Publish What You Pay (PWYP)