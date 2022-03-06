A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called on members of the National Assembly to reconsider the passage of the Gender Bill, which seeks special seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

Nkire, who was reacting to the rejection of the Bill during the voting on constitution amendment Bills at the National Assembly, noted that Nigeria is too prominent on the global stage to play second fiddle in gender rights and parity issues.

The Abia State-born APC leader assured Nigerian women that his party, being a progressive party, is sensitive and supportive to development issues affecting women, youth, girl-child and the vulnerable in the society.

He added that the APC’s manifesto and ideology favoured the International Affirmative Action as was enunciated in Beijing, China in 1995, adding that passing of the Bill was just a matter of when and not if.

The APC stalwart advised promoters of the Bill, which include Abia-born Hon. Nkiruka Onyejiocha, among others, not to be discouraged by the setback, but to re-introduce the Bill without delay.

Nkire also appealed to members of the National Assembly to put into consideration the overwhelming support the Bill has among the Nigerian populace, when next it comes to the legislature.

He commended the support of the Nigerian women in particular, led by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, even as he recalled the courageous role played by a former First Lady, Mrs Mariam Abacha, in putting Nigeria at its rightful place during the landmark Beijing Conference of 1995.

