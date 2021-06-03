The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday advocated for 18 years as the minimum age for marriage in the country.

At the ongoing public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Special Committee On The Review Of The Constitution, CAN said, “The constitution shall bring clarity and emphasis to recognizing and affirming eighteen years as the AGR of maturity and that for sexual consent.”

Addressing the gathering, CAN President, Revd. (Dr.) Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, also advocated for the rights of women and girls to contest or seek appointments based on equal opportunities that secure their active participation in politics.

The CAN president said,” Female to male ratio of 40 to 60 should be adopted without confusing or jeopardizing the rights of reservation against rights to position in the determination of eligibility and or appointments to offices.”

He further stated that, “We, at CAN, are convinced that now is the most auspicious of times to consider with the proactive mindset to address the state, nature, and character of the union of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, Ekiti State Commissioner Regional Development, and Special Duties, who presented the state government’s position at the public hearing told newsmen after his presentation that the forum was an opportunity to look at areas of the constitution that are not okay.

He noted that most of the issues raised at the hearing such as devolution of power, gender equity if eventually implemented would put the nation on the right footing.