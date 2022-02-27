Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the National Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review for recommending a mayoral seat for Abuja and a ministerial position in the proposed constitution.

A leader and representative of the indigenes, Mr. Danjuma Tanko Dara, who spoke on behalf said there was need for indigenes of Abuja to celebrate because their desires were gradually becoming a reality.

He said from the recommendations of the committee, it had shown that the future was becoming brighter for future generations of Abuja.

Dara said some stakeholders of the FCT may not be satisfied with the recommendation for a mayoral seat, that an elected governor might be the best, but that it was still important to start from somewhere and gradually get to the top of having an elected governor in future.

“What we have been saying is that there are 37 states in Nigeria and FCT has all the paraphernalia of a state. If someone in the National Assembly wants mayor, it can be in the capital city, but I believe that someday, we will have an elected governor in the FCT.

“We do not want to politick and this recommendation has come at the time. I am ready to resist any imposition of a non-indigene as mayor or FCT minister when the time comes, because any imposition of non indigene as mayor is fit to disintegrate Nigeria.

“Also, I want to urge President Muhammad Buhari who is a friend of Gbagyi to set a record and stamp an everlasting liberation of FCT natives by signing the bill into law as quickly as possible.”

