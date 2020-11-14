The deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege, has said that the National Assembly will expand the political space for youth and women in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution. To this end, Omo-Agege said he had sponsored a constitution alteration bill, which seeks to reserve 30 per cent of appointments for youth and women at the federal and state levels.

The deputy senate president stated this in Abuja when he hosted a delegation of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, led by Archbishop (Prof.) David Irefin. Omo-Agege, who doubles as chairman, Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, also called on religious leaders to continue to pray for the country. While commending Nigerians for their resilience, the Delta Central lawmaker urged them to strive towards maintaining the oneness of the country LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the proposed legislation is titled,

“A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to specify the minimum number of youths and women appointed as Ministers, Ambassadors and State Commissioner,” which has passed Second Reading and currently before the Constitution Review panel for further legislative work.

Specifically, it amends Sections 147 and 171 of the Constitution by mandating the President to appoint at least five ministers, ambassadors or high commissioners under the age of 40. Similarly, the proposed law alters Section 192 of the Constitution by providing that “There shall be such offices of Commissioners of the Government of the State as may be established by the Govemor of the State, of which (a) At least five Commissioners shall not be more than the age of forty years at the time of appointment; and (b) At least five shall be women.”

