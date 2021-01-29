BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate Adhoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has begun the process of reviewing and analysing the reports from the 2014 National Conference, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism and several other memoranda, for the purpose of translating them into various Constitution Amendment Bills for consideration by the Senate.

The Deputy President of the Senate and chairman of the committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this yesterday at the opening of a two-day retreat session on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that this is coming exactly a year after the constitution and inauguration of the adhoc committee by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on January 28, 2020.

Omo-Agege, therefore, challenged participants to work assiduously in order to produce a new constitution that will be acceptable to all Nigerians and as well address the issue of marginalization once and for all.

“Since then members of the Committee have worked diligently to get us to this point. Over 60 bills for constitutional amendments sponsored by Senators across party lines have been introduced on the floor of the Senate.

“The sole purpose of this retreat is to review and analyze the 2014 National Conference Report, the Report of the APC Ad-hoc Committee on True Federalism and the over 280 memoranda we have received from the public and translate them into Bill proposals for the Senate Committee.

“The memoranda and positions express concern, as well as seek solutions, to the many problems that currently confront us as a country. And they come from diverse interests that make up our country. They cover a range of areas that include, inter alia, the devolution of power to the federating units by, way of moving some items from the exclusive, to the concurrent list,” he said.

Omo-Agege added that other important issues include that of Local Government fiscal autonomy; the unfettered autonomy of the judiciary in line with their traditional role of the administration of justice; derivation; streamlining of criteria for qualification for participation in elective offices at all levels to encourage popular participation.

“There is also issue of affirmative action and gender equality, plus youth inclusiveness in the governance process. We are also concerned with measures that will help fight perennial poverty and help address the ever-growing concern on national security as well as the security and safety of Nigerians wherever they reside in the country. Some of these areas need to be addressed directly in the Constitution.

“By the time we began work January last year, we were faced with a 32-header 1999 Constitutional Alteration Bills. In the course of our work the issues have become clearer, and a lot of things have been streamlined for your consideration. I implore you to give these issues the passionate attention they deserve.

“The overall objective is that we have a workable, most representative Constitution after the exercise, that should be as straight-forward as possible. This way, more people will take interest in politics because the Constitution would have met their desires and aspirations.

“The fact that it is straight-forward enough would mean that less and less of its provisions and sections would require judicial interpretation. This will reduce the challenge of Constitution-interpretation-related work pressure on the Judiciary. Such reduced pressure, you will agree with me, will be salutary to the independence of the Judiciary.

“One other area I will implore you to take keen interest in, is the rather hackneyed terminology of ‘marginalization’. Marginalization is arguably one of the ugliest words in the Nigerian lexicon. Practically every ethnic nationality, religious, social and other group, complains of marginalization. To take care of this, we should continue to identify, emphasise, explore and exploit those things that unite us as one nation. At the same time, we should continue to isolate and avoid those things that tend to divide us.

“If you look at the checklist of your terms of reference, you should be able to work out recommendations, such that the final document we end up with, by way of a reviewed and amended Constitution, will give practically no place to the offending word. Our goal is to have a document that Nigerians, be they from the East, West, North or South, will be proud to claim ownership of,” Omo-Agege added.