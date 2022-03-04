The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has kicked against the movement of Aviation to the concurrent list in the ongoing constitution amendment exercise by the National Assembly.

Recall that the Senate had voted to move issues concerning establishment and operation of railways, airports and the generation and distribution of power from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

This implies that state governments will now legislate on and collect VAT as well as establish and operate railways and airports.

The Constitution alteration Bills can only become law if they are passed by 24 out of the 36 State Houses of Assembly through simply majority and the Bills eventually assented by the President.

Reacting to the development on his verified Twitter handle, the minister wrote: “Constitutional amendment, I think NASS got it wrong. Aviation on concurrent list? Interesting. I can’t relate/figure out a concurrent airspace. Would be the first on planet earth, I think. Aviation is a Sovereignty matter as well as a National security concern.”

