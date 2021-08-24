The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured Nigerians that the 9th National Assembly will ensure that women’s voices are heard more than ever before.

This, he stressed, will be achieved by expanding the political space for women in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

Omo-Agege, who chairs the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review, stated this in Abuja when he hosted a group, Centa for Organisational Development (COD) – a consortium of gender-based organisations under the aegis of SDG National Multi-Sector Group in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Senator Omo-Agege noted that since women represent 58 per cent of the Nigerian population, their voices must be heard.

He, therefore, urged them to take advantage of their numerical strength during elections.

The Delta Central lawmaker explained that his desire to expand the political space for women, informed his decision to sponsor a constitution alteration Bill which seeks to reserve 40 per cent of cabinet appointments for women.

He assured that the National Assembly was committed to greater women and youth involvement in public governance in Nigeria through creative legislative interventions.

According to him: “There is the need to drive inclusion and inclusive governance in both the Legislative and the Executive Arms of Government. This is a necessary step to achieving gender equality and full democratic governance.

“Because women represent more than half of the Nigerian population and the youths are the most energetic and dynamic segment of our society, I have no doubt that with many more of them participating in the decisions that shape our lives, they would pave the way for a more just, equitable, and peaceful society.

“The Ninth National Assembly is championing the removal of clogs hampering the actualization of a comprehensive self-development of women and youths through legislative interventions.”

Earlier, Leader of the group, Lady Lilian Okoro, said the visit was to partner with the office of the DSP on the forthcoming International Day of the Girl Child celebrated globally on October 11.

Lady Okoro explained that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Digital Generation; Our Generation’ is geared towards equipping the girl-child with the relevant digital technology knowledge and skills as well as making them digitally savvy in the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets and the social media.

Specifically, she expressed the desire of the organisation to partner with the office towards hosting a National Digital Bootcamp for Nigerian girls as part of events marking the day.