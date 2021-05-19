The Network of Civil Societies in Borno State (NECSOB ) has decried Borno State government’s poor preparation for the upcoming zonal public hearing on constitutional review.

The chairman of the CSOs, Amb. Ahmed Shehu said this at its emergency meeting held yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Shehu said, Borno which has been under Boko Haram attacks for over a decade with series of socio-economic issues is supposed to take the lead on the public hearing, but regretted that all efforts and letters sent by the CSOs to get input from the state government and the serving senators proved abortive.

Amb. Shehu said: “Today’s emergency meeting became necessary for us to come together and discuss a way forward, especially on the need for us in Borno to contribute our own position ahead of the zonal meeting of the 1999 constitutional review slated to take place in Bauchi on 26th to 27th of this month.

“As CSOs who have passion for our people, we have sent a letter of notification to the Chief of Staff to the Governor pleading for the State Government to provide an enabling environment for a stakeholders meeting aimed at discussing issues to be tabled during the zonal meeting, but up to now, we have not gotten any favourable response.

“We tried to also reach senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kashim Shettima and his counterpart from Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ndume, on the same matter, but to no avail,” he said.

Shehu commended the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA ), Borno State chapter, other CSOs and stakeholders who despite its short notice, attended the crucial emergency meeting to discuss the way forward.

Reacting on behalf of the state government, Bulama Talba who is the director of press to the acting governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur said that there was no letter transmitted to the Acting Governor’s Office by Ahmed Shehu seeking for any input on the forthcoming public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution.