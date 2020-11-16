BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS |



Like a phoenix, the issue of whether or not traditional rulers should be given a role in government in the ongoing constitution amendment at the National Assembly got a fresh life of its own, with lawyers and regional socio-cultural organisations engaging in a national debate on the matter.

For several years, there had been agitations over constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country.

As the National Assembly legislate on the nation’s laws in the ongoing constitution amendment, Nigerians, especially interest groups, are divided in their views on giving the royal fathers constitutional powers.

Lawyers, socio-cultural groups and prominent Nigerians who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP expressed divergent views on the inclusion of constitutional powers for the traditional institution in the nation’s constitution.

While some are of the view that the royal fathers should continue to play their roles as fathers of the nation, others contend strongly that giving them some level of constitutional responsibilities will further strengthen the country’s value system as a nation.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ade Oyebanji, said it is time for the country to reform its traditional institutions.

He noted that while the traditional institutions play a very vital role in nation-building, they have been relegated to the background.

The learned silk said, “I think that it is time for us to reform our traditional institutions. In the past, our royal fathers were well respected by the people because they play a very important role in the society but since colonial era, the institution has diminished, their powers reduced and they are now at the mercy of politicians who appoint and remove them at their own pleasure.

“During the military era, our traditional rulers were used against the people because there was no constitutional backing for their position. They knew that if they fail to support government in power, they could be removed from office. But in a situation where we have a constitutional provision that gives them legitimacy and they are not at the mercy of politicians, they will be more effective and they will be able to criticise government programmes and policies without any fear.

“Whether we like it or not, the traditional rulers are even closer to the people than the local government officials because they live with them. So, I will say that we must find a role for them to play in governance”.

Also, a legal practitioner, Barr Tony Amadi, stressed that traditional rulers occupy very important position in the country and should be given a role in the constitution.

According to him, as the closest to the people they deserve to be incorporated into the constitutional amendment by way of assigning them the role of the coordinator between the government and the citizenry.

Amadi submitted that the time to assign specific roles to the traditional rulers in the constitution is now because it has been proved that they have the capacity to mediate and ensure peaceful resolution in any situation in their various communities. He said this would give them a pride of place in the national polity.

However, a constitutional lawyer, Abayomi Omoyinmi, said even if they are given constitutional powers, politicians will still not respect the royal fathers because of lack of respect for the rule of law in the country.

He said, “Ordinarily, I would have supported that idea but the situation on ground in the country cannot allow that to happen. Maybe when things improve and we have a peaceful environment where the rule of law is respected, where the right of the citizens to elect their leaders is respected and better infrastructures are on ground, then the traditional rulers can have a place in government.”

On his part, another constitutional lawyer, Dan Aletor, does not believe that traditional rulers have a role to play in governance.

He argued: “I don’t think that it is a good idea because traditional rulers are custodians of both the culture and civilisation of the people and it is not a position which, in most cases, one attains on merit but by accident of birth.

“So I believe that they should be allowed to continue to play the role of fathers and advisers to the political class.

“A situation where a traditional ruler gets involved in partisan politics will generate bad blood in the society because he won’t be able to command the respect of his entire subjects”.

Another lawyer, Barrister Alkasim Mummmad, advised lawmakers to harmomise various systems of traditional administration obtainable in the country in the ongoing constitutional amendment to give traditional rulers legal backing and specific roles to play in governance.

Muhammmad said, “Even before the coming of colonial masters, we have established traditional systems of administration scattered across northern and southern regions of Nigeria that presides over the day to day affairs of the people.”

He said the colonial masters did not succeed until they incorporated traditional rulers in the North, adding that “this shows that traditional leaders have a role to play in the process of governance.”

He advised that for the lawmakers to succeed there is need for them to harmonise all areas where similarities in traditional administration exist in the North, South and West.

Toeing the same line, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said the traditional institution is the custodian of the people’s culture and tradition as well as the representative of the tradition of the people.

According to the forum, since royal fathers are the custodian of the culture of the people, they should be left alone to perform in that capacity and not be engaged in playing any other role again.

Dr Porgu Bitrus, president of the forum, said, “Let us leave them where they are. They should be left where they are It will not be healthy, if they should be assigned with another role again, because some of them are already head of their religious organisations.”

Similarly, Rev James Pam, the Secretary General of the Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities (ASOMBEN), said there should be a constitutional role for traditional rulers, stressing that a House of Chiefs should be created in government structures.

He added that under a parliamentary system of government, there were Houses of Chiefs because they are closer to the people at the grassroots.

Pam further said there should be National House of Chiefs and State Houses of Chiefs, adding that the constitution should be amended for the traditional rulers to have a role to play.

For his part, Steve Aluko, Coordinator, North Central Civil Liberties Organisations (CLO), argued that given the peculiarity of the challenges facing the country, it is very necessary to maximise every institution that in the country, adding that the traditional institution should not be an exception.

According to him, the royal fathers should also be given critical and legitimate role to play in terms of the nation’s cultural diversity beyond the role they are playing now to be able to nip any security challenges that may arise in their various locations in the bud.

He also stressed that given their new role, it should not have negative effect on the monetary aspect of the country.

The national publicity secretary of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF), Hon Audu Sule, said as custodians of the culture of the people, the roles of the traditional rulers are very important in bringing unity and peace within their domains.

Sule pointed out that in exercising such powers the traditional rulers should be given a free hand in identifying and meeting with their people in their various domains, which will definitely bring peace.

“In the past, when a visitor comes to a place, the first person he or

she will report to are traditional rulers, so that they will know the people and the people will also know who is in their domain,” he said.

But the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said traditional rulers have roles to play in governance, whether spelt out in the constitution or not, and that the various communities in the country respect these roles.

Spokesperson of the forum, Mr Emmanuel Yawe said, “The traditional rulers don’t have their roles specifically spelt out in the constitution as these roles vary from one community, ethnic group and region to another. For instance in the North, we have a long standing role for traditional rulers in governance which was recognised and even incorporated into the colonial system as indirect rule. It is left for the units in our federal system to define what they want traditional rulers to do in their localities.

“A universal proclamation on the role of traditional rulers all over Nigeria in the constitution may generate more contradictions and controversies in the country. For now the Constitution recognises their role as advisory which should be enough. A step beyond that will spell confrontation with the executive, legislature and judiciary – the pillars of constitutional democracy.”

On their part, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) argued that the roles of the traditional rulers cannot be over-emphasised.

Spokesperson of the coalition, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez said, “It is true that traditional rulers have for long been distanced from their people by an elaborate system of obstructions put forward by various administrative mechanisms and “reforms” which only serve to weaken that institution and render their intervention in key matters such as social challenges like drug abuse ineffectual and feeble.

“The lack of any meaningful role for traditional rulers and their supporting institutions has, without a doubt, contributed to this sorry state of affairs especially in northern Nigeria. We agree therefore that traditional rulers will first need to be re-empowered before they can play any meaningful role in society.

“Right now they have no statutory role in anything in the country. They have no powers of arrest, arraignment or prosecution. They have no roles in the courts of law and have no budgets of their own to undertake any public or civic duties in their domains. Unless this glaring default or oversight is corrected, they can only play a marginal role in the affairs of the nation.

“Their emasculation has to be ended and their empowerment assured before we can call upon them to do anything meaningful in the community.

“Policing and law enforcement measures although indispensable, are not the only actions that are required. More public outreach programmes and public enlightenment campaigns are needed to reinforce any governmental actions that might be taken to address any situation, which is the preserve of the traditional institution”.

Also, the Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, called for the involvement of traditional rulers in governance.

The publicity secretary of the group in Ekiti state, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, said there was the need for specific roles to be given to the monarchs backed by the constitution of the country.

The group advised that the traditional leaders be made president and judges of the Customary Courts as well as being in charge of the appointment of Obas.

Akin-Fasae said, “Before the advent of the British, and long after the amalgamation, the political structure of Nigeria was in the hands of the traditional institution but modern democracy took the shine off them. But the trust and the believability of the people has ever been present.

“Therefore, it is very anomalous to extricate this all important structure from governance as we are experiencing today. Without any iota of prevarication, the constitution should be amended to give specific roles to the institution of traditional rulers, who without but, control the inner recesses of their people.”

He added that local government system should be fashioned to key into this as urgently as possible.

For their part, the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic in The Niger Delta (MOSIEND) and members of the Civil Society groups in Bayelsa State threw their weight behind the call for a role for traditional rulers in governance of the country.

MOSIEND, through its national secretary, Winston Cotterel Amain, demanded that the traditional rulers from the Niger Delta region be empowered constitutionally to intervene, supervise and control the resources in their domain.

Also, former Bayelsa Secretary of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and the state coordinator of the Environmental Right Action/Friends of the Earth (ERA/FoE), Comrade Alagoa Morris, argued that traditional rulers should be made to function like local governments in their kingdoms and that until they are empowered by the constitution, the issue of security and environmental degradation matters would not be handled better than it presently is.

He said, “In our opinion as members of MOSIEND, there is no level of constitutional amendment that will address the issues raised by MOSIEND and other ethnic nationality groups in the Niger Delta. What we are clamouring for is one hundred percent control of our resources, which is enshrined in true Federalism”

“How can a traditional ruler in the north own an Oil Block in Niger Delta and the traditional ruler of Bonny, Kalabari, Nembe, Ogoni will be given the supervisory role of securing the oil wells, field and pipelines?

“Our traditional rulers are playing their God’s given role as custodians of our land, heritage, water, oil and gas. But the challenge they have is that they don’t have the authority to decide who gets what in our oil and gas deposits in their community’s. Hence, we are demanding, they should be empowered constitutionally to control the Resources in their domain”.

The chairman of Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) in Kwara State, Prof AbdulRazaq Oniye, said traditional rulers should be given more cognate role to play as custodian of local custom and norms.

He noted: “One way of doing this is to give them some level of autonomy to be able to speak boldly and fairly as fathers of elected representatives instead of current situation where they are placed under local government authorities such that a first class traditional ruler is subjected to authority of a local government chairman or chairperson for approval to draw salaries or obtain permission to travel.

“They should be given autonomy and advisory powers to call erring government appointees or elected representatives to order in the interest of the general community of which they are the father to all.”

A political and public affairs analyst, Comrade AbdulRahoof Bello, said there should be an arrangement by which traditional rulers should be involved in governance and legislative process both at federal, state and local government levels.

He said, “The roles should be enshrined in the constitution in specific terms. It would not be out of place to return the bicameral Legislative system to the States, that is, House of Assembly and House of Chiefs, as was the case under colonial administration up to the First Republic. The same structure should be established at local government levels.

“The constitutional provisions must be made for election of some first class traditional rulers into the Senate as “unofficial members”, to serve on part-time basis. The importance of traditional institution in our democratic governance cannot be over-emphasised. They are the closest to the people in their domains as custodian of culture, tradition and history of the people.

“The Indirect Rule by Lord Lugard couldn’t have recorded a success in the Northern and Western Region, but for the involvement of traditional rulers that have established central authority for the British colonial Administration.

“However, my fear for the integration of traditional institution into democratic structure is that the institution itself is undemocratic. It would be ideologically contradictory to build traditional leadership whose source of authority is by “Divine Right”, not by popular franchise.

In a plane language, the traditional institution must undergo some democratic restructuring to feature popular franchise in the “appointment” and “deposition” processes of traditional rulers, without necessarily doing violence to the age-long custom and tradition of the people. The proposed marriage between Modernity and Tradition would spring up “Elective Monarchy” that would be relatively compatible with Modernity of Democracy Governance.”