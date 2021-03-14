As Nigeria continues to reel in the pains generated by the pervasive tide of insecurity, there are, already, suggestions that traditional rulers may have a part to play in checking the behemoth threatening to devour the polity. As critical stakeholders and custodians of culture and tradition, opinions are widespread that being the system closest to the grassroots, the royal fathers can be helpful in reining in these urchins whom they possibly know or can trace and identify.

True or false, this newspaper is of the opinion that with the state of affairs in the country, there is no harm in trying any or every avenue available in the search for a solution to this dreadful challenge. We are, therefore, compelled to see reason in the plea by the royal fathers themselves who are literally begging to be given an opportunity to make their own contributions to the effort to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The eminent citizens asked to be included as members of the Council of State and be assigned other constitutional roles that would enable them assist government to restore peace and stability whenever and wherever the need arises.

Presenting a memorandum after a meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, the royal fathers recalled that in Nigeria’s First Republic, regional governments had bi-cameral Legislative arrangement with the Houses of Chiefs serving as the Upper chambers to those of the elected Houses of Assemblies.

In the memorandum, they claimed that the society was at that time progressive, peaceful, decent and full of beautiful traditions and cultures. Lives and properties were sacrosanct and accountability and honesty were the hallmarks of the traditional local Administrations.

After the 1966 military coup and the subsequent introduction of a Unitary Government by Decree, General Gowon’s and General Obasanjo’s 1967 and 1976 Local Government Reforms, the traditional institution was stripped of its powers which were transferred to the local government council thereby giving birth to the present insecurity and corruption.

It is pertinent that the Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian Government. Its functions include advising the executive on policy issues. it consists of the following persons: President, who is the Chairman; Vice-President, who is the Deputy Chairman; All former Presidents of the Federation and all former Heads of the Government of the Federation; All former Chief Justices of Nigeria; President of the Senate; Speaker of the House of Representatives; All the Governors of the states of the Federation; and Attorney-General of the Federation.

The council has the following responsibilities to: advise the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to the:-national population census and compilation, publication and keeping of records and other information concerning the same; prerogative of mercy; award of national honours; The Independent National Electoral Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission);The National Judicial Council (including the appointment of the members, other than ex-officio members of that Council);The National Population Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission). They also advise the President whenever requested to do so on the maintenance of public order within the federation or any part thereof and on such other matters as the President may direct.

This newspaper, wholly supports the suggestion to include traditional rulers in the council of states. We recall that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that certain gaps in the 1999 Constitution created by the exclusion of traditional institutions in the governance and security architecture of the country remains largely responsible for the deteriorating situation in Nigeria.

No doubt, Nigeria is experiencing one of its worst security challenges at the moment and, as we have constantly advocated, something drastic has to be done to buck the trend. So, if the inclusion of traditional rulers as members of the council can assuage the worrisome, if not embarrassing, precarious security situation, then we are all for it.

This also brings to the fore the arguments on state police. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently restated his advocacy for the decentralization of the Police Force. There’s no denying the fact that traditional rulers are in constant touch with the people in their domain. Therefore, we wish to stress that giving them roles in the constitution will go a long way in reducing the insecurity in the country. The traditional rulers have the local intelligence and network to check crime as it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that military might alone cannot end the insecurity.

In view of the foregoing, we call on the National Assembly to seize the opportunity provided by the proposed constitution amendment to give traditional rulers roles in the constitution as regards issues of security.