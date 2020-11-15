ADVERTISEMENT

BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

The member representating Ndokwa Ukwuani Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has called on the Federal Government to construct a reservoir to channel the perennial flooding that affects coastal communities yearly.

The lawmaker who spoke to journalists at weekend in Kwale, Delta State during the occasion of his birthday and empowerment programme, said the incessant flooding in the Niger Delta was not peculiar to the region alone but a national issue.

He said, “We are building a national coalition to address the issue of flooding because it is actually caused by volume of water from other countries, so the nation need big reservoir that can actually accommodate the volume of such water. Flooding much be channel to somewhere and that is one way to tackle the challenges.”

He noted that EndSARS protest was an indication that past leaders of the country have failed sayings the issue of unemployment must be addressed now.

According to the legislator, “You can not graduate thousands of students yearly without a place for them to work. Its an issue that must be addressed urgently.

“Recently, the FG has earmarked N75 billion at minimal interest free loans for youths in business to access. I think it will create lots of multiplier effects. The issue of critical infrastructures must also should be address as urgent as possible.

“This is also one of the reasons I decided to empower 600 indigenes of my constituent especially those who have small businesses because I believe empowering them will create multiplier effects.”

On how Ndokwa, Ukwuani Federal Constituency has fared politically, Hon. Ossai said, “We are trying to build bridges across so we can have allies within and outside the state that can enhance our structures in the future. That is the foundation Ndokwa nation is laying.”

He commended the FG for setting up the forensic audits of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, saying the investigation has brought a lot of good things since many contractors who have earlier abandoned their contracts are now returning back to sites.