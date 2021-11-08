The chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Youths and Sports, Olanrewaju Osun, representing Mainland Constituency 1 has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over plans to construct eight additional stadiums, saying it would help to engage youths in the state.

Osun who stated this at the weekend during the opening ceremony of a-week long football competition organised to commemorate the birthday ceremony of the speaker held at the state assembly complex said construction of additional stadiums will keep the youths engaged and by extension eschew violence.

He also expressed belief in the leadership of the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who he said had won the House accolade as best in the country.

Osun said the speaker had done well in terms of legislative duties and leadership.

He disclosed that there are eight teams scheduled to participate in the competition from November 5 to 11 this year.

In his terse remark after the first match between Team Speaker and Team Lagos State House of Assembly Commission which ended 2-Nil in favour of the former, the Speaker Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said both teams played well to the admiration of the spectators.

He described the completion as a step towards bringing all the workers together and enhancing friendship among the workers.