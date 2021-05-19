The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has expressed optimism that the approval of Consultant Pharmacists Cadre in the civil/public service in the country will stem the tide of brain drain in the sector.

The minister made this known on Tuesday, at the opening of a sensitisation workshop to kick-start the implementation of the Pharmacists Consultant Cadre within the healthcare system in the country, organised by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) in collaboration with the West Africa Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (Nigeria chapter).

Represented by the permanent secretary, FMoH, Alh. Abdullahi Mashi, the minister said that the government recognises that Pharmacists are key to achieving the goals and objectives of the strategic health sector reform in the country.

Therefore, he said the creation of the Consultant Pharmacists Cadre by the National Council on Establishment (NCE) was part of the overall effort of the government to reposition the Pharmacy Profession for the provision of more improved and quality healthcare services to the people.

“It is also hoped that this will stem the tide of brain drain to other parts of the world in search of specialization and better remuneration,” he said.

“For the implementation of the approved scheme, the FMoH liaise with the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to include Consultant Pharmacists in the specialist’s allowance for consultant healthcare professionals. The salary structure for the Consultant Pharmacists Cadre is therefore contained as the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) 13 – 15, which is the equivalent of the Salary Grade Level (SGL) 15 – 17,” he added.