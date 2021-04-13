By YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

A cross section of consumers interviewed have expressed their preference for Chivita Ice Tea because of its all-natural ingredients.

According to the consumers, the brand has continued to appeal to consumers with its unique intrinsic product benefits of all-natural ingredients, source of Vitamin C, and its superior taste with no artificial sweeteners. Chivita Ice Tea is a refreshing tea extract beverage with real fruit juice, offering consumers the natural health benefits of tea extracts as well as real fruit juice, all in one.

Chikodi Okonkwo, a nurse, said that after a sweltering hot day, her beverage preference for hydration and rejuvenation is Chivita Ice Tea.

“I have come to cherish Chivita Ice Tea not only for its refreshing taste, but also for its good quality which are key considerations for consumers like me with a keen eye for health and wellness,” she noted.

Rasheed Olukoya, a civil servant, stated, “Ice tea consumers like myself are becoming savvier and more adventurous, putting a premium on quality and health consideration in addition to great taste. Chivita Ice Tea fits the bill when I need a quick boost. It is a perfectly healthy choice with natural taste.”

According to the marketing director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, the positive feedback provides added motivation for the company to continue to innovate to meet consumers’ needs at all points in time.

“We are excited with the feedback from consumers on Chivita Ice Tea and will continue to ensure that their favourite Ice Tea meets their expectations for a healthier, delightful and natural great-tasting beverage.”