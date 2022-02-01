Consumers across Northern Nigeria have commended the ongoing communication campaign by drinking yoghurt brand, Hollandia Yoghurt, to deepen its connection with consumers.

The consumers said the campaign is already yielding positive results with increased awareness and preference as the ideal drinking yoghurt for moments of wholesome nourishment.

A cross-section of consumers in Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto and Borno said the campaign tagged “Always Tradition, Always Hollandia Yoghurt” commended the campaign.

Mallam Suleiman Hussaini, a company executive in Kano, stated that “as part of our tradition what we eat and with whom we eat can inspire and strengthen the bonds between individuals as well as communities. It is heartwarming to see Hollandia Yoghurt associate with these moments by providing wholesome nourishment in the mix.”

Bilkisu Musa, a secondary school teacher in Sokoto noted that driving through the metropolis, the visible Hollandia Yoghurt Out of Home display boards of its new campaign are a constant reminder of the brand and its wholesome nourishment benefit.

“For much of the year here in Sokoto, the weather is generally humid with the need for replenishment. Hollandia Yoghurt is my preferred drinking yoghurt for its quality, delicious taste and nourishment, and I enjoy it with my favourite local snack, masa, as a tasty treat for replenishment,” she stated.

CHI Limited marketing director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, expressed satisfaction with the positive consumer feedback across states in Northern Nigeria on the “Always Tradition, Always Hollandia Yoghurt” campaign thus far.

“We are excited about the responses so far and look forward to growing affinity, preference and purchase intentions of Hollandia Yoghurt with consumers across Northern Nigeria,” she said.

