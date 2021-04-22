BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Kola Oloke has warned against consumption of animal skin popularly known as ‘Ponmo’.

He identified the consumption of animal protein as the major cause of cancer which had led to the death of many, assuring that the disease was not only preventable but curable.

Oloke, a renowned Microbiologist who revealed this while speaking at a seminar titled; “Life Style, Diseases and Management”, held at the PCU Campus, Ibadan, on Tuesday, equally warned against the consumption of animal skin called ‘ponmo’.

“Consumption of animal protein can lead to diseases in the body. More importantly, it causes cancer. Run away from meat, especially the red meat. If you want to eat chicken, eat the local one. Animal skin known as ‘ponmo’ is harmful to the body; it has no nutritional value,” he said.

According to him, 60 per cent of chronic diseases mostly assailing the people could be prevented through healthy diet, adding “other lifestyle measures, must include managing stress, avoiding toxins (like alcohol and tobacco), regular exercise and ensuring adequate sleep”

Oloke who maintained that diseases such as cancer could be cured through nutrition, said lifestyle could determine the level of sicknesses individuals could be nursing in the body.

“One of the things that cancer cells thrive on is sugar. So if you can take off the consumption of sugar from any cancer patient, you would have helped the patient.

“Some foods and fruits are high in sugar content such as banana, apple, pineapple and carbohydrates. Also, cancer patients should avoid animal-based milk but can be consuming plant-based milk”, the VC further cautioned.