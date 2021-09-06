Arsenal have reportedly reached a ‘preliminary agreement’ with former Inter boss, Antonio Conte, to take over from Mikel Arteta next month.

The Gunners have made an abysmal start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, collecting zero points and zero goals from clashes with Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.Arteta did deliver an FA Cup in his first half-season in charge, though, and the Gunners board are believed to retain faith in the Spaniard to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around.

However, Todofichajes reported that Arsenal director Edu had reached a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Conte to take control of the reins from October, and Arteta must make a ‘radical’ change in the next few weeks to save his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report claims that Conte has agreed to become Arsenal’s next head coach so long as he does not take charge any later than October, and he was initially contacted by the Gunners following their loss to Chelsea.

Conte has been out of the game since leaving Inter Milan following their triumphant 2020-21 Serie A campaign, and he previously won 70 of his 106 games in charge of Chelsea between 2016 and 2018.