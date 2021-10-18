Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw by Sudanese club Al Hilal in their CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

The hosts dominated play but were let down by their poor marksmanship in front of goal.

Yasil Mohamed gave Al Hilal the lead eight minutes before the break.

Rivers United fought their way back and equalisedI 22 minutes from time when Mohamed Saeed put the ball into his own net. The reverse fixture will take place next Sunday at the New Suez Stadium, Suez.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa United secured a slim 1-0 win against Tunisian club CS Sfaxien in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first round tie at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

The hosts scored the decisive goal in the 59th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigerian side fought hard to add to their advantage but were unable to breach the Tunisians defence for a second time.

The visitors came close to equalising in the closing stage of the game but Bayelsa United’s defence thwarted all their efforts.

The return leg will take place next week Saturdayat the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.