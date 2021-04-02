BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it would commence Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on Monday, June 28, 2021 nationwide and carried out continuously for over a year until the third quarter of 2022.

The commission also said it has decided to introduce a new voter registration equipment and technology.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, INEC, chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the present voter registration equipment, which the commission introduced in 2011, is the Direct Data Capture Machine (DDCM).

Yakubu said while the DDCM has served the commission over the last 10 years, the commission believes that there are now more compact registration devices that will better serve Nigerians during the CVR exercise.

He said the commission is therefore migrating to the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) which is based on an Android tablet.

Prior to now, he said the commission has 1,446 registration centres and has added 1,000 more registration centres.

He said the registration would first be done online, adding that all intending registrants, especially those that have turned 18 recently should turn out and register from Monday, June 28, 2021.

He also appealed to the prospective registrants that it is an offence to register more than once.

According to him, “I will like to appeal to all prospective registrants that it is an offence to register more than once. Citizens should only register once.”