Ministers of God have taken a turn in appealing to the government to take cognizance of the state of things in the country and take strategic actions while also admonishing Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace and love in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 8-day conference organised by the Summit Bible Church in Abuja, the General Overseer, Andy Osakwe called on Christians to contribute their quota to nation building by reviving their faith in God and peace with men.

Addressing journalists at the event on the aim of the conference which is themed” Revival”, the Head of Publicity Committee , Kingsley Bangwell, who represented the General Overseer, stated that the theme was a means of reawakening the zeal to serve God and revive the faith ,peace and love that would translate to nation building.

“The Summit Church is trying to send a message of love and revival of faith among Nigerians which would transcend onto nation building’.What we hope to do through this conference is to pass across the message of revive the love and peace that was once felt across the country.

He lamented incessant killings and high spate of insecurity and inflation , admonishing the government to take strategic steps to alleviate the high rate of inflation which stems from the insecurity and farmer-herder clashes.

“The government really needs to tackle insurgency. food scarcity , spike in food prices are all a result of the insurrection that has befallen the farmers as they have left their farms due to farmers herders clash , as they are no long safe and this should not be happening.

“Cattle rearing business is a viable one,

and if well organized can create job opportunities, exporting potential , huge tax returns hence government needs to be strategic in addressing these issues.

He appealed to the government to do more in diversifying the economy as over reliance on oil was dealing a drastic blow on the citizenry.

“There are notable things that need to be done concerning the economic situation in the country. You can imagine beans is being sold at over a thousand naira per mudu. The masses are suffering under the toll of inflation and this is because our over reliance on oil, and imported goods weighs on our economy so badly. Imagine importing refined petroleum products after exporting crude.

“We are a consuming nation and this is not helpful, as it affects every facet of society, as we can see from the rate of inflation.What the government needs to do is reduce our pressure on import, export other non-oil products and facilitate the production of our own products.

Though change might not be immediate, but it will go a long way to alleviate the pains of the average Nigerian, ,”he said.

Speaking to Christians, he admonished them to get ready as the end time is near “the focal point of the programme is to lead people to Christ ,and for this to happen we must live in peace , love and preach the gospel as the devil is waiting with open hands to welcome droves of persons in hell, hence Christians and people all over the world should be at the ready”.

The eight days long event would see notable gospel artists in attendance such as Nathaniel Bassey, Judikay, Moses Bliss, Dunsin Oyekan and a host of others.