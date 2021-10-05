Kano State government has denied media reports of the arrest of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s wife, Hafsat, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged bribery and fraudulent transactions.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the state government expressed regrets that the content of the unfounded story on Hafsat’s arrest could not be attributed to any credible source.

Garba described as unfortunate the fake story being peddled on social media platforms without confirmation from either the government or the EFCC.

It was alleged that the governor’s wife was interrogated by the anti-graft body on Monday over a petition on land scam sent to the commission by the governor’s son, AbdulAzeez Ganduje.

EFCC sources had said Abdulazeez reported that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of American dollars and at least N35 million as facilitation commission.

Abdulazeez was reported to have said he paid the sum in dollars to his mother but three months later, (the property developer) discovered that the plots of land he wanted and had paid the first family for had been allocated to other buyers and he then requested to be refunded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren declined to speak on the issue, LEADERSHIP learnt that investigators questioned her over allegations relating to land fraud.

She was said to have been arrested on Monday evening and drilled for several hours after she failed to honour the EFCC invitation on September 13, 2021.