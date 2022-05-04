When on April 19, 2022, LEADERSHIP published an exclusive story titled” Crisis Hits Kwara PDP As Guber Aspirants Reject Micro-zoning”, the party spokesman in the state, Prince Tunji Moronfoye, vehemently rebutted it, describing it as the figment of the imagination of the reporter that wrote the story.

But, recent happenings in Kwara PDP and the Saraki dynasty, have not only confirmed LEADERSHIP’s story but showed that the controversy that greeted the micro-zoning of the PDP’s gubernatorial ticket to a section of Kwara north senatorial district (Edu, Patigi and Moro) is yet to abate.

LEADERSHIP had reported that some aggrieved stakeholders and PDP gubernatorial aspirants from Baruten and Kaiama axis of Kwara North were demanding that the contest for the gubernatorial ticket should be thrown open to all the aspirants from the district.

They also demanded for the conduct of a transparent primary to pick one of the aspirants as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections.

But, in a swift reaction, PDP spokesman in the state, Prince Tunji Moronfoye clarified that all the party’s ubernatorial aspirants were united on the selection process that will ensure the emergence of one of them as the party’s standard bearer during the 2023 elections.

Moronfoye denied that there is a crisis among the PDP members from the northern senatorial district over the process of choosing the gubernatorial candidate for next year’s general elections.

“Instead, the party assured the general public that all its aspirants have privately and publicly endorsed the process initiated by the leadership in conjunction with elders from Kwara North,” he added.

Moronfoye referred the general public to an unsigned communique issued by all the aspirants after a meeting with the national leader of the party, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki in Abuja on April 12, 2022, in which they all hailed “the painstaking process that has been adopted and followed in the move to select a popular and generally accepted gubernatorial candidate as evidence that there is no crisis in Kwara PDP over the issue of the gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections.”

The PDP spokesman added that: “We wish to state unequivocally, that the members of the Kwara PDP family are satisfied with the consensus process adopted in the choice of candidates, particularly with the all-inclusive and painstaking consultations being embarked upon”.

However, the recent altercations between Hon. Zakari Mohammed, a gubernatorial aspirant from Baruten/Kaiama axis of Kwara North and one of the media handlers of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Olu Onemola, has punctured Moronfoye’s submissions.

Onemola had in a piece titled “Kperogi: A Manipulative Scholar and His Slimy Game” accused Hon. Zakari Mohammed of masterminding negative reports against Saraki because the PDP gubernatorial ticket was not zoned to Baruten, where Zakari hails from.

“Kperogi, working with a certain governorship aspirant from Baruten/Kaiama Zone who is aggrieved because the micro-zoning did not favour his aspiration, has been concocting lies and manipulating situations to present Dr. Saraki in a bad light. He started last week by claiming that because PDP did not micro-zone the governorship to his preferred LGA, Baruten, the party will lose the governorship.

“Kperogi’s candidate who many in Kwara State believe is Mr. Zakari Mohammed, a former member of the House of Representatives from Baruten Local Government Area can then challenge the one that Kwara PDP will eventually present. Then, the people of Kwara State will freely decide their preferences,” Onemola submitted in his write up.

Zakari Mohammed didn’t take the notion lightly as he reacted to Onemola’s accusations in a piece titled” Kperogi: The fallacies of Olu Onemola”.

Distancing himself from Kperogi’s piece, he said the writer’s evaluation of Saraki is a product of not being close to the kitchen where the food is cooked to appreciate the heat therein.

He further declared his loyalty to Saraki, adding that it was ludicrous, contemptuous, heretic for Onemola to assume that he (Mohammed) commissioned Kperogi to descend on Saraki because the PDP governorship ticket was not zoned to the Baruten-Kaiama axis.

“The assumption of Onemola was a product of feeble-mindedness, petty politics and a deliberate ploy to create a cheap wedge between me and my Oga, Dr. Saraki”

He continued, “I do not see the struggle for power as a do-or-die affair. I won’t because of zoning formula jettison Dr. Bukola Saraki who supported my career from being a Special Assistant to a Commissioner and a ranking member of the House of Representatives. At a point, I was( still I am) one of his trusted lieutenants.

“A busybody like Onemola should look elsewhere to cast aspersions on. I am not Prof Kperogi,s employer, hence he doesn’t take his briefs from me. I did not covertly or overtly engaged him to write against Dr Bukola Saraki and Saraki dynasty that I’ ve been a part of for over two decades.Olu kindly tell those who sent you on this hachet job that I am not available for their mischief and chinanigans I should not be held liable vicariously for this self opionionated writings against Dr. Bukola Saraki by Prof Farooq, “ Mohammed stated.

Also, in a statement titled “ Saraki, Baruten Will Make PDP Lose in 2023”, a grassroot politician in Kwara North, Sabi Umar, said PDP leaders in the state were only paying lip service to the zoning of the gubernatorial ticket to Kwara north.

He accused Saraki of not being sincere with his concession of the governorship ticket to Kwara North.

“He caused a committee to be constituted to identify the best candidates for PDP’s ticket from Kwara North, but he later unilaterally said the Nupe of Edu and Patigi will produce the next governor, leaving Baruten and Kaiama in the lurch.

“Well, if the point of conceding the governorship to Kwara North is to compensate us for our representational absence at the highest level of the state’s governance, Saraki should have gone further by taking into account what someone has called marginality within marginality. Kwara North as a whole is marginal, but Baruten and Kaiama are also marginal within this larger marginality.

“The Nupe people have produced Sha’ aba Lafiagi in the early 1990s. Although he didn’t complete his term, it’s part of the official record that Nupe people have produced a governor in Kwara State.

“If we’re interested in justice and equity, we should ask ourselves this question: of the groups that make up Kwara North, which ones are the most marginal, which group or groups have never had a governor?

The answer is clear: Baruten and Kaiama, which make up the former Western Borgu. No Baatonu or Bokobaru person has ever been a governor since 1966 when Kwara State was created. Every other ethnic and cultural group in the state has produced a governor.

“Given the numerical superiority of Baruten in Kwara North, in addition to its marginality— along with Kaiama, its historic and cultural cousin—it makes sense to allow it to produce next governor if PDP wants to win the next governorship election. But should Saraki insist on ceding the governorship ticket to Nupe people (who have been granted concession to produce the next governor of neighbouring Niger State by all the major political parties), he should kiss the 2023 governorship election in Kwara State goodbye.

“Baruten and Kaiama people will massively vote for APC not because they identify with the party but as a protest against Saraki’s contempt for our people who have supported him and his father for since the Second Republic,” Umar submitted.

As it stands, the party in the state still seems to be in the woods on how to zone its governorship ticket as it hopes to return to power in 2023.