Controversy has arisen on the internet over the story of a man who smuggled South Korean Netflix limited series Squid Game into the country.

A few days back, Radio Free Asia (Radio Free Asia) reported that a North Korean man who smuggled the critically acclaimed Netflix Korean Series Squid Games into North Korea has been sentenced to death, and alongside him, a teenager who bought a USB flash drive of the series watched with his friends in class was sentenced to five years in prison, while their teachers were sacked.

A webpage We Got This Covered published a report of people trashing the RFA story stating that the medium funded by the US Government and originally created to counter narratives of Chinese Communist Party and to report the North Korean government was a propagandist move.

According to them, RFA’s un-named individual source does not say much for its credibility, neither does the story make sense as the series substantiates North Korean government’s sentiment of a capitalist economy, and a criticism of South Korea.

“While foreign media may be banned, it (Squid Games) has been praised in North Korea as a criticism of South Korea and for exposing capitalist misery. So, why should such penalty be dealt out?” noted the website.

“More ridiculous fake news about North Korea. What’s the source? You guessed it Radio Free Asia, a US government propaganda weapon created by CIA. Corporate media standards in reporting on the DPRK are non-existent. They just make up nonsense and stenographers regurgitate it,” argued one Ben Norton @BenjaminNorton.

While another critic dr.squirtrandrussell argued, “yeah buddy, I definitely trust the unnamed individual source from Radio Free Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the less than a handful critics, evidence is yet to be seen of the story, and whether the death life imprisonment sentences have taken place.