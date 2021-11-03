The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has raised the alarm over a move by the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to award the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) contract to a health care company, MedTech Scientific Limited, in partnership with Rozi International Nigeria Limited, a property development company.

The procurement agency described the process as embarrassing and illegal, adding that the contract was awarded in clear breach of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

It was learnt that the minister relied on anticipatory approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to award the said contract, emphasising national security and economic benefits.

The International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) scheme is an electronic cargo verification system that monitors the shipment of seaborne cargo and enables real-time generation of vital data on ship and cargo traffic in and out of Nigeria.

The scheme was first muted during the administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua, however, the contract between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and an operator, TPMS-Antaser-Afrique was abruptly terminated by former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in October 2011.

The ministry of transportation in a memo dated August 26, 2021, to the Bureau of Public Procurement said Nigeria will continue to lose revenue, worsen the country’s maritime security situation and allow alteration of cargoes and under-declaration if the contract is not awarded.

But, according to a document sighted by LEADERSHIP, the minister of transportation on September 11, 2020, sought the approval of the BPP to conduct a restricted/selected tendering exercise to engage agents or partners for the implementation of the cargo tracking note scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BPP in a memo responding to the transportation ministry, however, rejected the selective tender request because of the need to regain international confidence, and instead, asked the transport ministry to conduct international competitive bidding (ICB).

The BPP in a memo dated October 22, 2020 stated, “This (ICB) was to ensure that experienced international firms with high reputation, integrity and capacity to deliver participate in the procurement process.”