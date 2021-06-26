Controversy yesterday trailed reports that the Department of State Security (DSS) invited and grilled Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over the recent allegation he leveled against the military, Police and other security personnel.

Advertisements





While Gumi refuted the claim that he was invited or arrested by the DSS for questioning over his comment that some military and police personnel are aiding bandits unleashing terror on the country, the secret police insisted that the Islamic cleric was invited for questioning.

Gumi, during an interview on Arise Television, was said to have alleged that Nigerian soldiers and policemen aid and abet bandits in their operations.

He alleged that the security operatives were conniving with bandits by selling weapons to them and receiving bribes from the criminals.

A Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service report monitored yesterday suggested that Gumi was invited to the Kaduna office of the DSS after the military authorities took exception to his comments.

But the cleric, who described the news of his arrest as fake news, said he has a harmonious working relationship with security agencies towards ending banditry in parts of the country.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday, Gumi noted that he does not go to the forest to negotiate with bandits alone, as he is being accompanied by security forces, state officials, local government officials, traditional leaders and Fulani traditional leaders.

He said, “It is fake news, all my dealings with bandits are done in synergy with security forces. I don’t go to the bush to negotiate with bandits alone except I am accompanied by security forces, state officials, local government officials, traditional leaders and the Fulani traditional leader, we all go together but I am the leader.

“All the areas, I do go with them and everything that is done is always recorded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he has a secret deal with the bandits, he said everything he does is recorded and done in the open, even as he maintained that he has not done anything wrong.

On his recent controversial TV interview where he alleged that military and police personnel were conniving with bandits, Sheikh Gumi said what he said was that there are bad elements in the military conniving with bandits, and not the whole military institution.

He accused the television station of twisting his words and quoting him out of context, a development he said was responsible for the misunderstanding of his peace advocacy moves.

“The Army spokesman without listening (to the TV interview) just issued a statement. I am not sure he spoke with the hierarchy of the Army. The DSS did not invite me,” he asserted.

Earlier yesterday, Gumi’s spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu, in an interview with the VOA Hausa service, had also dismissed the allegation against Gumi, saying there was nowhere in the cleric’s interview with Arise Television that he (Gumi) categorically accused the entire military.

According to Mamu, what Gumi said was what people have been saying, and “even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs amongst them.”

He therefore urged the military and Arise TV to apologize to the cleric and retract their statements against him or else he will seek legal action.

Mamu, in a widely circulated recording yesterday, also said the popular Izala cleric only visited the DSS office in Kaduna on Thursday for a few minutes and left the facility.

He noted that such visit was normal as the cleric has been working harmoniously with the Police and other security agencies, adding that Nigerians should understand that even before now, Sheikh Gumi has been interacting with the DSS, Police and the Army.

According to him, “So, he has been interacting even with the highest authorities of the Army even recently in Kaduna when they came for an event.

“There is nothing wrong for him to visit the DSS office; they use to advise each other. He gives his own advice to them and they open up for each other. As officials, they also have their own advice for him; they use to give him advice. It is all in the interest of peace and the whole nation.

“What I can confirm with the highest authority is that the Sheikh is at home. In fact, we just finished one of his weekly programmes of Tafsir.

“There is nothing like arrest at all. I think that should be the issue of concern, there is no arrest. On the issue of invitation, like I said, he was in the SSS office yesterday (Thursday) for about 15 minutes. It was a direct contact between him and the state director of DSS and nothing more.”

We Invited Him, Secret Police Insists

But the DSS insisted yesterday that it invited Sheikh Gumi.

Spokesperson of the secret police, Dr Afunaya, did not say whether Gumi honoured the agency’s invitation or not, just as he did not disclose what transpired during the encounter with the cleric.

Confirming the invitation and drilling of Sheikh Gumi, Afunanya said he was invited because he is a person of interest in some ongoing cases going on in the country now.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that Gumi, who was a guest on Arise News morning show, had said that some soldiers were colluding with bandits to perpetrate crime.

He said banditry was a result of neglect by the government, adding that some of the bandits are children just like their abductees.

“Why are they (child bandits) not in school?” He queried.

Gumi urged the federal government to offer amnesty to criminal herdsmen engaged in banditry and kidnapping.

He said the bandits do not kidnap to kill but to make money.

Gumi said the bandits were not averse to negotiation, pointing out that Boko Haram, at a point, trusted President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate on its behalf.

According to him, amnesty for killer herdsmen should come with rehabilitation and social amenities.

“They can be used as forest guards,” Gumi suggested.

He also said there is a tribal war going on in Nigeria and that the government was taking sides.

He claimed that herdsmen in parts of the country were unsafe and at risk of being killed.