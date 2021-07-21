Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, who was reportedly arrested in Benin Republic has been released and has moved to Germany.

The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate in a statement signed by its director, Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, expressed its appreciation to the government and people of Benin Republic for their intervention in the release of Igboho.

The group expressed gratitude to all those whose prayers, calls and participation led to the release of the activist.

It also thanked all the Beninoise lawyers in Cotonou who promptly stepped into the matter for their support.

But a source whio claimed to have contacted Igboho’s lawyer said he had not be released.

The source said the authorities of Benin Republic asked the lawyer to come at 8am today for talks.

According to the statement, Adeyemo is on his way to Germany.

The counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), described the Yoruba activist as a political offender who cannot be extradited from the Republic of Benin.

Igboho, who has been declared wanted by the Department of State Security (DSS) three weeks ago, was arrested by security operatives at a Cotonou airport, on Monday night, reportedly on his way to Germany.

Reacting to the arrest, his counsel, Yomi Alliyu, in a release, said Igboho is an activist who is seeking for self-determination and thus cannot be extradited, being a political fugitive.

He said it was shocking to hear that the Nigerian government has gotten him arrested by the INTERPOL in the Republic of Benin.

Alliyu said the arrest was against the political nature of his offence and also against what the DSS had earlier said that they refrained from arresting him so as not to overheat the polity of South-Western Nigeria.

He advised the INTERPOL and Benin Republic “To be aware of the savagery acts committed in our client’s house in the wee hours of 1st July, 2021; between 1.00am and 3.00am; shooting their way through and killing two people in the process and maliciously damaging his properties in the course of that illegal invasion,” he said.

Leader of the Yoruba group, Senator Banji Akintoye, who had earlier on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Igboho, also assured that efforts were ongoing to avert his possible extradition from the Republic of Benin to Nigeria.